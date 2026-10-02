Cue Sports Legend Allison Fisher Retires Due to Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Allison Fisher, widely regarded as the greatest female pool player of all time and a seven-time World Women’s Snooker Champion, has announced her retirement from professional competition following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Fantasy & Market Impact Legacy Broadcasting: Fisher’s transition away from competitive play shifts her full professional focus to digital broadcasting projects, including her ongoing work on the Legends of the Cue series.

The End of an Era for The Duchess of Doom

The definitive chapter of competitive play for one of cue sports’ most decorated figures has officially closed. Fisher, celebrated globally for her unmatched precision and composure under pressure, revealed that she was diagnosed with the early stages of Parkinson’s disease in July 2025 during an appearance on Legends of the Cue. Speaking with co-host Mike Gonzalez, Fisher explained that she initially noticed physical warning signs in her upper arms, experiencing deep achiness and stiffness that she mistakenly attributed to tendinitis, bursitis, or basic muscle strain.

As the condition began to impact the exacting physical precision required to compete at an elite professional level, the champion made the difficult choice to step away from tournaments. “Sadly, it means that I have retired from competitive play,” Fisher shared on the podcast. “It doesn’t mean I’ve retired from the game or the sport because I love that. It’s been part of my life forever, you know, since I was seven years old as a little girl picking up a cue.” Sky Sports noted that the decision follows a storied career that earned her an MBE in 2022 for services to sport.

From Snooker Dominance to American 9-Ball Glory

Fisher’s path to legendary status spans multiple continents and disciplines within cue sports. She first rose to international prominence as a dominant force in women’s snooker, capturing seven Women’s World Snooker Championship titles. Her historic run included multiple final victories over Stacey Hillyard—beginning with a 5-1 win in 1985, followed by further triumphs in 1993 and 1994. Demonstrating her extraordinary cue-ball control and break-building ability against the men’s elite, she compiled a historic 133 break against Stephen Hendry in 1994.

Discipline / Milestone Key Achievement Notable Opponent / Details Snooker World Championships 7 Titles Won Defeated Stacey Hillyard in finals (1985, 1993, 1994) High Snooker Break 133 Break (1994) Compiled against modern snooker great Stephen Hendry American Pool Transition Relocated to US in 1995 Became a dominant force on the women’s 9-ball circuit National Recognition Awarded MBE (2022) Honored for exceptional services to cue sports

Seeking a fresh competitive challenge, Fisher made a high-profile move to the United States in 1995 to test her tactical skills on the demanding American pool circuit. Adapting seamlessly from the tight pockets of snooker tables to the wider layouts of 9-ball tables, she quickly established an era of dominance in the US, cementing her nickname “The Duchess of Doom” through tactical masterclasses and ruthless clearing ability.

Remaining a Pillar of Cue Sports Through Teaching and Media

While competitive matches are no longer part of her daily routine, Fisher’s footprint on the billiards industry remains firmly intact. She waited until sharing her story in the latest issue of Billiards Digest and on Legends of the Cue to make the news public, noting that she wanted to be entirely honest with supporters who wondered why she was absent from recent tournament draws.

Photo: legendsofthecue.com

Rather than stepping away from the community entirely, Fisher intends to channel her lifelong expertise into coaching, commentary, and historical preservation projects. The sport she picked up as a seven-year-old child will continue to benefit from her deep tactical insight, ensuring that her legacy endures far beyond the tournament arena.