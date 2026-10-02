Former US Congressman David Rivera Sentenced to 10 Years for Secret Venezuela Lobbying

David Rivera Sentenced to 10 Years for Secret Venezuela Lobbying Campaign

Former Miami congressman and longtime friend of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, David Rivera, received a 10-year prison sentence on Friday for spearheading an undisclosed $50 million lobbying initiative for Venezuela during the initial Trump administration. The 61-year-old Republican has remained behind bars since jurors found him guilty in May on all counts, including failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering through his work for former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Appearing stone-faced at the sentencing hearing, Rivera listened as Judge Melissa Damian condemned him for betraying his life’s mission. The judge remarked that his numerous friends would have condemned him severely had those millions originated from the Cuban government rather than its allies in Caracas. “Nobody would accept that’s ok and I don’t think this is different,” Judge Damian stated, adding that there was no dispute regarding the origins of the funds.

The seven-week trial illuminated Miami’s complex role as a crossroads for foreign influence campaigns targeting U.S. Latin America policy. Testimony featured statements from prominent figures, including President Donald Trump’s secretary of state, Texas Representative Pete Sessions, and top Washington lobbyists who expressed a sense of betrayal upon discovering Rivera’s massive consulting contract with a U.S.-based affiliate of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA.

Inside the Encrypted ‘MIA’ Chat Group and Coded Conspiracies

Federal prosecutors detailed an intricate web of deception designed to shield Rivera’s lucrative arrangement from public scrutiny. According to the 2022 indictment, Rivera was initially approached by then-Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez—now Venezuela’s acting president—to leverage his Republican network. The objective was persuading the first Trump administration to soften its hardline stance and roll back crippling economic sanctions against Caracas.

To mask their operations, Rivera and co-defendant political consultant Esther Nuhfer allegedly avoided mandatory Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings out of concern that public disclosure would destroy Rivera’s political standing as an anti-communist stalwart. Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Cruz emphasized the gravity of the offense during court proceedings, arguing that the public and the United States were the true victims of a calculated fraud built on a repeated betrayal of trust.

Photo: The Independent

Communication between Rivera and his primary conduit within the Maduro regime—Venezuelan media tycoon Raúl Gorrín—occurred via an encrypted chat group titled MIA, shorthand for Miami. Trial exhibits revealed that participants utilized playful code words to discuss their high-stakes political maneuvering. Nicolás Maduro was designated as the “bus driver,” Representative Sessions became “Sombrero,” Rodríguez was labeled “The Lady in Red,” and their substantial financial windfalls were referred to as “La Luz,” meaning “The Light” in Spanish. Meanwhile, Rubio was assigned the moniker “Miss Clairol” due to the Spanish translation of his first name.

Defense Arguments and the Road to Appeal

Legal counsel for Rivera maintained throughout the trial and sentencing that the former lawmaker believed reporting requirements did not apply to his activities. Defense attorneys argued that the three-month, $50 million contract secured by Rivera’s one-man consulting firm focused strictly on commercial objectives, specifically attempting to lure American oil giant ExxonMobil back to Venezuelan territory. Under federal guidelines, commercial work of that nature is generally exempt from FARA registration.

Former U.S. congressman David Rivera's trial continues closing arguments

“David Rivera does not deserve to die in prison because he failed to file a FARA registration,” defense attorney Ed Shohat argued during Friday’s hearing, asserting that filing the necessary paperwork would have rendered the entire contract entirely legal. Defense teams further insisted that Rivera’s meetings with Rubio and Sessions were strictly directed toward fostering future Venezuelan leadership less hostile to Washington rather than assisting Maduro’s normalization efforts.

Despite these arguments, Judge Damian rejected motions to lower the federal sentencing range, categorizing the arrangement as a classic money laundering scheme. Rivera plans to appeal the verdict and applied for a presidential pardon in June. Alongside his decade-long sentence, the former congressman faces additional federal charges in Washington, D.C., related to a separate foreign lobbying case.