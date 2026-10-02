Astronomers crack mechanics behind black hole burps

Astronomers have cracked the mechanics behind black hole burps, discovering that these powerful, two-phase particle outflows occur at precise moments. Researchers including Adelle Goodwin of ICRAR-Curtin University have established that black holes trigger their second major eruption when their consumed matter drops to roughly two percent of their maximum swallowing rate.

The Messy Reality of Cosmic Consumption

Black holes are voracious eaters, but they are also messy. After devouring a star, they frequently let out a big burp, launching jets of high-energy particles through space.

Astrophysicists wanting to observe these powerful outflows often spend precious telescope time hoping to capture one in action. A study published in the journal Nature Astronomy has now uncovered the timing of these celestial events.

Two Distinct Eruption Phases in Tidal Destruction Events

During tidal destruction events, a supermassive black hole attracts a star that strays too close to the event horizon. The black hole cannot swallow all the incoming stellar matter at once, leading it to expel a portion of the material outward.

Researchers analyzing around twenty tidal destruction events with radio telescopes discovered that these eruptions unfold in two distinct phases. The first burp happens immediately, during a moment of intense and rapid growth.

The Critical Two-Percent Tipping Point

A second eruption follows days later—ranging from hundreds to thousands of days after the star’s demise—once the stream of consumed material decreases to roughly two percent of the maximum feeding limit a black hole can sustain.

Stellar remnants weighing 10–50 times the mass of the Sun experience outflows triggered by this exact same boundary condition. The fact that the critical limit is the same in objects with different mass scales means that the physical process underlying these emissions is the same.

Precision Scheduling for Modern Telescopes

This breakthrough enables researchers to forecast the expulsion of material by black holes with much greater accuracy.

As a result, astronomers can schedule ideal viewing periods using premier telescopes while saving valuable observation hours for studying other cosmic events.