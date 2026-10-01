Citizen Scientists Needed to Hunt Hidden Black Holes in Our Galaxy

Amateur astronomers and citizen scientists are being recruited to discover thousands of hidden galactic black holes using pre-screened data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Coordinated through the Black Hole Hunters project at the University of Southampton, the initiative leverages advanced AI systems to comb through millions of Milky Way locations in days, handing off pattern recognition tasks to online volunteers.

Space scientists currently know the location of about 70 black holes within our galaxy. However, experts reckon there could be thousands more hiding in our galaxy yet to be discovered because their intense gravitational fields trap light. To bridge this observational gap, researchers at Southampton’s physics and astronomy department have processed massive volumes of TESS data, translating them into straightforward graphs and animations.

Black holes typically evade direct telescope detection. Yet, as they orbit companion stars, their intense gravitational pull bends light in a phenomenon known as gravitational self-lensing. Spotting these optical signatures requires parsing through millions of data points, a bottleneck that high-throughput algorithms have partially solved by narrowing down probable candidates.

Dr Adam McMaster of the University of Southampton explained the mechanics behind the workflow. “Black holes are famously elusive and trap light, which hide them from telescopes,” McMaster stated. “But they often leave clues because of their strong gravity, which can bend light as they orbit around stars creating an effect called gravitational self-lensing. Once we detect this, we’ll know an invisible black hole exists.”

Simplifying Astrophysics for Global Volunteers

Volunteers do not need an academic background or sophisticated hardware to participate in the discovery pipeline. Participants require only a smartphone, tablet, or laptop with internet access to evaluate the visual outputs generated by the Southampton research team.

The barrier to entry remains intentionally low. The university filtered heavy datasets into intuitive visual indicators that rely purely on human pattern recognition.

Grace Clarke, a 20-year-old physics and astronomy undergraduate and president of the University of Southampton astronomy society, joined the initiative. “There’s still so little we know about black holes so the idea of finding one in our backyard is very exciting,” Clarke noted. “I can search for black holes on my laptop from my bedroom – and could make a real impact on real space science. The data’s easy to understand, it’s just pattern recognition, and you don’t need a degree in astronomy to read it.”

Directing Next-Generation Telescope Targeting

The crowdsourced effort serves a vital operational purpose. By shifting initial classification burdens to decentralized human networks, institutional researchers can optimize telescope allocation time.

Volunteers flagging anomalies directly help researchers determine where to point telescopes next. McMaster emphasized the practical impact of the crowdsourced audits: “We now need people to look at these graphs and flag anything that catches their eye. It’s a simple task with no expertise required, and we will show volunteers examples of what to look for so all they have to do is recognise the right patterns. With potentially thousands of new discoveries, we need all the help we can get. You’ll be narrowing down precisely where we need to point our telescopes next and you might be the one to discover a black hole.”

Amateur astronomers and curious participants can access the active data queues directly through the Zooniverse platform at the Black Hole Hunters project page.