Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Apply for Marriage License

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Secure Marriage License in Arkansas

Former GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have obtained a marriage license in Washington County, Arkansas, nearly a year after announcing their engagement. Page Six confirmed the filing, which took place on September 18, with TMZ first reporting the news.

The Bottom Line The Filing: Robach and Holmes applied for their marriage license on September 18 in Washington County, Arkansas, as confirmed by Page Six and originally reported by TMZ.

Robach and Holmes applied for their marriage license on September 18 in Washington County, Arkansas, as confirmed by Page Six and originally reported by TMZ. The Timeline: The application arrives nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement on their podcast.

The application arrives nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement on their podcast. The Validity: According to the Washington County Clerk’s website, marriage licenses in the state remain valid for 60 days.

From GMA3 Scandal to Podcast Engagement

The journey toward the altar began in the public eye in November 2022, when photographs surfaced revealing a months-long workplace romance between the two. At the time of the leak, Robach was married to Andrew Shue and Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig. The resulting fallout led to their departure from ABC in January 2023, with a network spokesperson telling Page Six at the time that it was “best for everyone” that the co-hosts-turned-lovers move on from the network.

Following their exit, both personalities maintained their relationship and eventually launched the Amy & T.J. podcast. In October 2025, Robach and Holmes officially announced their engagement on the audio platform. “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged, and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told listeners at the time. Holmes added that they wanted to share the news themselves after learning lessons from the public exposure of their relationship.

Public Clues and Prior Hints

Long before the official marriage license application, the couple dropped several hints about their marital status. Engagement rumors first sparked in March 2025 when Robach wore a ring on her left ring finger while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards with Holmes. Later in May 2025, Holmes referred to Robach as his “spouse” during an episode of their I Do, Part 2 podcast before clarifying their engagement status.

Photo: yahoo.com

Milestone Event Date / Period Details Relationship Publicly Revealed November 2022 Photographs surface while both are still married to previous partners. Network Departure January 2023 ABC confirms the co-hosts are leaving GMA3. Podcast Engagement Announcement October 2025 Couple announces on their Amy & T.J. podcast that they have been engaged for a month. Marriage License Application September 18 Applied in Washington County, Arkansas, as confirmed by Page Six.

By May, the couple confirmed on Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast that they had a wedding date officially set, though further details regarding the ceremony remain private. Meanwhile, their former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, began dating each other following the high-profile separation.