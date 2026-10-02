HP Launches $699 OmniBook 5 Laptop to Rival MacBook Neo

HP announced the launch of its new OmniBook 5 on October 1, 2026, positioning the $699 Windows laptop to directly challenge Apple’s similarly priced MacBook Neo. The device features extended battery life, a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, and an Intel Core 7 processor equipped with a neural processing unit to accelerate AI tasks.

The Shared Design Goals of HP and Apple

Microsoft and Apple have maintained a persistent industry rivalry since their founding years in 1975 and 1976. The introduction of the OmniBook 5 marks another chapter in that hardware race.

Both HP and Apple are targeting consumers looking for a blend of performance and portability at a sub-$700 price point. The MacBook Neo retails for $699 following a post-launch price increase. Each device emphasizes a vibrant visual presentation. Apple equips the Neo with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, while HP counters with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen.

Both laptops incorporate enhanced audio systems and upgraded cameras designed for video conferencing. They also advertise extended battery life and durable construction without sacrificing mobility or speed.

Hardware Performance and AI Processing Capabilities

Under the hood, the two machines approach daily workloads and machine learning tasks through different silicon architectures.

The MacBook Neo utilizes Apple’s A18 Pro chip to handle application execution and AI processing. Meanwhile, the HP OmniBook 5 relies on an Intel Core 7 processor featuring an integrated neural processing unit. This NPU is rated for speeds of up to 17 TOPS, providing dedicated hardware acceleration for local artificial intelligence functions and productivity applications.

HP senior vice president Samuel Chang spoke directly to the design philosophy behind the new hardware.

“Today’s consumers expect technology that fits naturally into their lives — beautifully designed, easy to use, and powerful enough to support everything from collaboration and content creation to entertainment and everyday productivity,” Chang stated.

Market Positioning and Availability

The convergence of OLED display technology, advanced neural processing units, and premium chassis design under the $700 threshold illustrates how competition in the budget laptop segment has intensified.

Both the OmniBook 5 and the MacBook Neo target users requiring reliable performance for creative work, media consumption, and everyday enterprise tasks. As the rollout progresses following the October 1 announcement, consumer response will determine whether Intel-powered Windows machines or Apple’s custom silicon hold the advantage in the value laptop category.