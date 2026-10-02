Jordan Addison to Start as Vikings WR1 in Week 4 With Justin Jefferson Out

Jordan Addison to Start as Vikings WR1 in Week 4 With Justin Jefferson Out

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Jordan Addison moves into a primary role for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 4 matchup as Justin Jefferson sits out due to an ankle injury. Analyst Jamey Eisenberg identifies Addison as a top sleeper option following a productive Week 3 performance where he caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay.

Fantasy & Market Impact

  • Addison’s Ceiling: Stepping in as the clear No. 1 target with Jefferson sidelined, historically averaging 14.7 PPR points across seven games played without Jefferson in 2023.
  • DFS Stack Value: Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington anchor high-projected DFS games at a combined total of 51.5 points against Cincinnati, paired with contrarian plays like Ja’Marr Chase.
  • Running Back Utilization: Aaron Jones faces a vulnerable Miami defense ranked No. 1 in fantasy points allowed to opposing rushers, making him a prime focal point for Week 4 lineups.

Evaluating the Addison Opportunity Without Jefferson

The absence of Justin Jefferson forces an immediate shift in the Minnesota Vikings’ passing scheme. Addison demonstrated his capability to absorb high-volume target shares during Week 3 at Tampa Bay, securing nine targets. Facing a Miami Dolphins secondary that has allowed only one receiving touchdown this season, Addison remains a mandatory start in three-receiver formats and all two-receiver leagues, according to CBS Sports projections.

Historical data from the 2023 season underscores this projection. Addison logged seven appearances without Jefferson on the field, maintaining a consistent 14.7 PPR fantasy point average over that stretch. While offensive personnel and scheme nuances have shifted in Minnesota since last year, the volume funnel points directly toward the second-year receiver as the primary weapon against Miami’s coverage packages.

High-Value DFS Lineups and Matchup Metrics

DFS formats for Week 4 feature distinct stacking opportunities, highlighted by the Jacksonville Jaguars versus Cincinnati Bengals matchup. That fixture carries the slate’s highest projected total at 51.5 points. Trevor Lawrence ($7,900 on FanDuel) pairs with Parker Washington ($7,100), while Ja’Marr Chase ($9,100) serves as the primary opposing bring-back option.

Additional roster constructions leverage volume shifts across the league. Christian Watson ($7,200) returns to his hometown of Tampa to face the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson ($6,200) enters Week 4 following a heavy 17-target outing against San Francisco, looking to sustain production against the Giants alongside running back Jeremmiyah Love ($6,600).

Week 4 Key DFS Slate Overview
Platform Player Position Opponent Salary
FanDuel Trevor Lawrence QB at CIN $7,900
FanDuel Ja’Marr Chase WR vs. JAC $9,100
DraftKings C.J. Stroud QB vs. DAL $5,700
DraftKings CeeDee Lamb WR at HOU $7,800
DraftKings Derrick Henry RB vs. TEN $7,800

Alternative Value Options and Salary Relief

DraftKings builds rely on distinct salary relief to balance high-end investments like CeeDee Lamb ($7,800) facing Houston and Derrick Henry ($8,400) taking on Tennessee. C.J. Stroud ($5,700) regains target-earner Nico Collins ($7,200) for the Dallas matchup, creating a reliable stack. Down the roster, Emanuel Wilson ($4,700) steps into an expanded backfield role with Jadarian Price sidelined by a chest injury.

Further down the pricing ladder, Chris Bell ($3,700) draws consideration at Minnesota with Caleb Douglas out due to an ankle injury, providing potential garbage-time volume. At tight end, Tucker Kraft ($4,400) looks to bounce back against Tampa Bay after drawing eight targets in Green Bay’s first game without Jayden Reed.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

Jordan Addison makes the Vikings a Super Bowl threat | Steve Smith's ROUTE OF THE WEEK

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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