Which Passport to Use When Traveling with Dual Spanish Nationality

Travellers holding dual nationality with Spain and another country face a complex regulatory landscape regarding which passport to present at international borders, with specific legal risks attached to naturalisation within the first three years.

For individuals who have acquired Spanish citizenship through naturalisation while retaining another nationality, international travel can easily become confusing due to conflicting national laws, as thethelocal.es reported. Spain officially restricts dual nationality for naturalised citizens, permitting it only for nationals of Portugal, Andorra, France, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, or Ibero-American countries.

Legal Realities of the Renunciation Formality

In most cases where a foreign national gains Spanish citizenship, domestic law technically requires the renunciation of any previous nationality. In everyday practice, however, many applicants sign the formal renunciation declaration required by Spain while retaining their original passport.

According to the Migrant Law Partnership, the renunciation declaration made during the Spanish naturalisation process functions strictly as a domestic legal formality. The firm notes that the declaration carries no legal weight under British law, clarifying that the only legal method to relinquish British citizenship involves submitting a formal renunciation to the Home Office alongside the required fee. “Spain knows this perfectly well. The declaration is not a trap,” the firm states.

Legal firm Echevarría Abogados supports this interpretation, emphasizing that once authorities grant Spanish nationality, Spanish legislation remains indifferent to how a citizen’s home country manages its own subjects. The firm advises applicants that understanding the rules of their country of origin holds far greater practical importance than analysing Spanish legislation alone.

Despite these legal distinctions, caution remains necessary. If a naturalised citizen uses their original nationality for administrative or legal purposes inside Spain and local authorities discover the act, the state retains the legal right to revoke their Spanish citizenship.

Border Control Strategies and Airline Requirements

When crossing international borders, managing dual passports requires careful adherence to the rules of each jurisdiction. Travellers typically present their Spanish passport when entering or exiting Spain, and switch to their home country’s passport upon arrival in or departure from that nation.

Journalist and former UK Member of Parliament Michael Portillo has publicly described using this exact strategy. As a dual Spanish-British national by birth right through his Spanish father, Portillo departs Britain using his British passport and enters the European Union using his Spanish passport.

Visa requirements also dictate passport selection before departure. The Migrant Law Partnership advises that UK nationals must present their British passport to the airline while still inside Spain. This ensures carriers treat them as British citizens who do not require an electronic travel authorisation (ETA). US citizens face an equivalent requirement when proving they do not need an ESTA visa waiver to enter their home country.

For travel to third countries not involving the traveller’s home nation, passport selection depends on destination rules. Travellers originally from non-EU countries moving within the European Union should utilize their Spanish passport. When flying to other non-EU destinations, passengers use their Spanish passport to exit Spain, while the passport used to enter the final destination depends entirely on which country holds more advantageous visa agreements.

The Critical Three-Year Rule for Naturalised Citizens

As a general protective measure, individuals who acquired Spanish citizenship through marriage or residency are advised by legal experts to favour their Spanish passport during their first three years of citizenship.

Data from the Spanish Justice Ministry indicates that people who obtained citizenship via residency or marriage face the risk of revocation if authorities catch them using their supposedly renounced old nationality within this initial three-year window. Modern biometric passports and interconnected international databases allow border control agencies and government authorities to easily scan and cross-reference traveller information.