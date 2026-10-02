Nevada has secured the top spot nationwide for Medicaid fraud convictions among similarly sized state units, according to an announcement from Attorney General Aaron Ford. The state’s enforcement arm achieved 75 convictions over a three-year span, ranking first out of 11 similarly sized units across the country.

The distinction comes as the federal Office of Inspector General recertified Nevada’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, citing a strong commitment to its mission and a solid record of effectiveness. The specialized unit is tasked with investigating doctors, clinics, and other healthcare providers who attempt to defraud the state Medicaid program, alongside handling complex cases of elder abuse and neglect.

Enforcement Metrics and Financial Recoveries

During fiscal year 2025, the fraud unit initiated more than 300 investigations, resulting in 35 fraud convictions and 25 indictments. The enforcement efforts also yielded 13 civil settlements and judgments, bringing a total of $18.5 million in recovered funds back to taxpayers and the state program.

Funding for the unit relies primarily on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, supplemented by state contributions. Individuals convicted of defrauding the program can be barred from participating in Medicaid or Medicare in the future.

Proposed Legislation for the 2027 Session

Looking ahead to the 2027 legislative session, Attorney General Ford announced that his office is preparing new measures designed to strengthen and expand the unit to better protect taxpayers and patients.

State officials encourage anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud, elder abuse, or neglect to report the activity directly to the dedicated enforcement teams by calling 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.