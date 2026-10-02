Italy secured a hard-fought 1–1 draw against France at St.Denis during their Group A1 encounter, navigating a difficult fixture under manager Roberto Mancini VAVEL Italia. The match, which served as a homecoming for France CT Zinedine Zidane VAVEL Italia, left Les Bleus at the top of the group standings with 7 points, while the Azzurri moved up to 4 points to remain in touch with Belgium.

The fixture marked a pivotal test for an Italian squad attempting to steady its campaign after a turbulent summer VAVEL Italia that included leadership changes and a rocky start in the international window with a 2–0 loss to Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico VAVEL Italia. However, Mancini’s side showed resilience following a subsequent victory over Turkey, stepping into St.Denis to face a formidable French side playing without Mbappé VAVEL Italia.

First-Half Resilience and Kean’s Early Opportunity

France controlled the tempo and dominated possession through the opening 45 minutes, creating territorial pressure VAVEL Italia. Despite the home side’s control, Italy engineered the most glaring chance of the half in the 9th minute when Moise Kean found himself in space near the goal VAVEL Italia. The forward struck his shot too close, allowing French goalkeeper Maignan to make a crucial stop VAVEL Italia.

Italy managed a second dangerous opportunity shortly after from a goalmouth scramble following a corner kick, though they were again denied by the French defense VAVEL Italia. The Italian backline maintained its composure against sustained French attacks, displaying a disciplined defensive shape that contrasted with their earlier performances in the group stage VAVEL Italia.

Olise’s Strike and Bastoni’s Equalizer

The deadlock broke ten minutes into the second half when Fagioli conceded a free kick approximately 25 meters from the Italian goal VAVEL Italia. Michael Olise stepped up alongside Cherki, with Olise curling a precise left-footed shot off the crossbar and into the top corner VAVEL Italia, leaving goalkeeper Donnarumma with no chance VAVEL Italia.

Trailing and under intense pressure, Italy responded through central defender Alessandro Bastoni in the 68th minute VAVEL Italia. Bastoni capitalized on an aggressive high press, intercepting a loose ball after a misplayed stop by Da Cunha on the edge of the final third, and slotted past Maignan to level the score at 1–1 VAVEL Italia. The goal marked the Inter Milan defender’s second strike for the national team following his goal against Turkey VAVEL Italia.

Late Pressure and Group Standings

As the match neared its conclusion, France was reduced to ten men when Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow card following an earlier caution for an altercation with Kean VAVEL Italia. Italy pressed forward in the closing moments with attempts from Kean, Vergara, and Maldini, but failed to find a winner VAVEL Italia. At the other end, Donnarumma delivered a series of crucial saves—stopping five to six dangerous efforts, notably denying Camavinga during stoppage time VAVEL Italia—to preserve the draw.

In the broader context of Group A1, Belgium capitalized on the night by defeating Turkey 3–0 behind a double from De Bruyne, leaving the Turks at the bottom of the standings with three consecutive losses VAVEL Italia. Meanwhile, in Zenica, a crowd of 15,000 spectators paused during a Bosnia-Sweden fixture to honor 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko, who was substituted in the 62nd minute to mark his final international appearance after scoring 73 goals in 152 matches for his national side.