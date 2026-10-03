Kristina Ivanova and Deividas Soloveičikas make public appearance

Kristina Ivanova Steps Into the Public Eye with Attorney Deividas Soloveičikas

Singer Kristina Ivanova has made a public appearance alongside attorney Doc. The pair was seen together during the lead-up to the ArtVilnius’26 art fair, confirming rumors that had been circulating since early spring.

The interest in Ivanova’s private life intensified after she officially separated from her long-term partner and fiancé, businessman Andrius Mickus, in February of this year.

From Paris Rumors to Vilnius Appearances

The transition from private speculation to public acknowledgment has been gradual. Reports first surfaced in March that Ivanova and Soloveičikas were spotted spending time together in Paris, fueling widespread gossip. Despite the mounting attention, Ivanova remained tight-lipped throughout the spring, declining to comment on her relationship status when contacted by media outlets at the time.

The couple eventually opted for a more visible presence in Vilnius. On May 1, they were seen enjoying an evening in a small, private company, which served as a precursor to their appearance at the ArtVilnius’26 opening ceremony. These recent public sightings align with subtle cues shared on the artist’s social media platforms, where followers had previously noted the presence of the prominent legal professional.

The Professional Profile of Deividas Soloveičikas

Deividas Soloveičikas is a well-established figure in the Lithuanian legal sector. As a partner at the law firm Cobalt, he leads the firm’s public procurement practice group. His professional portfolio is extensive; he represents clients in civil and administrative cases across all national court instances and international arbitrations.

Beyond his work at Cobalt, Soloveičikas maintains a strong academic presence. Dr.) at Vilnius University, where he focuses on commercial law research and legal publicism. His expertise extends to advising both private clients and major public entities, including the European Commission, on complex issues regarding public and pre-commercial procurement.

Transitioning After a High-Profile Separation

The public’s fascination with Ivanova’s new chapter is underscored by the timing of these events. The shift in her personal life arrived just months after the dissolution of her engagement to Andrius Mickus. In the context of her career as a performer and public figure, the transition has been closely followed by both fans and local media.

While the couple has now appeared together in a public setting, neither Ivanova nor Soloveičikas has issued a formal statement regarding the nature of their relationship beyond these recent appearances. As the social calendar in Vilnius continues, the visibility of the pair at major cultural events suggests a move toward greater openness regarding their status.