Prime Video Sets October 7 Release Date for Mike Flanagan’s Carrie Series

Prime Video has set an October 7 release date for all eight episodes of Carrie, a new television series adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling 1974 novel developed, written, and executive produced by Mike Flanagan.

The Bottom Line

Summer H. Howell stars as titular misfit high-schooler Carrie White, navigating telekinesis and viral bullying.

Samantha Sloyan co-stars as fiercely protective mother Margaret White in Amazon MGM Studios’ first television adaptation of the property.

The eight-episode season drops globally on Prime Video on October 7, featuring directors including Flanagan, Kate Siegel, and Kyra Sedgwick.

Expanding Stephen King’s Novel for Prime Video

Stephen King’s original 1974 novel spent 14 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into more than 35 languages. The new Prime Video production marks the first time the story has been adapted for television. Prime Video released the official trailer for the series, offering a glimpse at how the narrative expands the world to give new depth and complexity to its characters while building toward a single, shattering night.

The synopsis released by Amazon MGM Studios details the core setup: misfit high-schooler Carrie White has spent her life hidden away inside her home with her mother, Margaret. After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the ecosystem of public high school, Carrie must navigate a viral bullying scandal, social-media cruelty, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers.

The Cast and Directorial Team Behind the Reimagining

Summer H. Howell leads the cast as Carrie White, appearing alongside Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White. The ensemble cast also includes Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Tota, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard. Howell delivers a vulnerable and recognizable performance without turning Carrie into a pure victim, supported by direction from women in the series’ middle episodes.

Showrunner Mike Flanagan serves as writer and executive producer alongside Stephen King. Directing duties for the first season are shared by Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Axelle Carolyn, Kyra Sedgwick, and Hiromi Kamata.

How the Production Stacks Up Against Previous Screen Adaptations

Adaptation Format Release Year Key Creative Lead / Star Brian De Palma Film Feature Film 1976 Starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie Television Movie TV Movie 2002 N/A Film Feature Film 2013 N/A Mike Flanagan Series Streaming Series 2026 Showrunner Mike Flanagan, starring Summer H. Howell

While Brian De Palma’s 1976 film adaptation earned Academy Award nominations for Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, subsequent adaptations in 2002 and 2013 met with mixed critical reception. The upcoming Prime Video series shifts the cultural lens to the modern era, incorporating viral mobile-phone footage of the classic shower scene and expanding the community-wide culpability surrounding the bullying scandal.

All eight episodes will premiere simultaneously.