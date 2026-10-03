Epic Games Store gives away two PC games worth 60.98 euros

Two PC games with a combined value of 60.98 euros are currently available for zero euros on the Epic Games Store, giving users until October 8, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Paris time to claim them. As lacremedugaming.fr reported, the promotion cuts the price of System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster and Buried Stars entirely down to nothing for a strictly limited window. Once added to a user account, the titles remain tied to it for life.

Epic Games Store Cuts 60.98 Euros From Two PC Titles Until October 8

The promotion covers two distinct software packages that normally command significant storefront prices. Buried Stars usually sells for 33.99 euros on the French Epic Games Store, while System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster carries a standard price tag of 26.99 euros, according to figures from lacremedugaming.fr. Cowcotland.com noted that Jonathan Riemain posted details of the Buried Stars offer on October 1, 2026. Ginjfo.com confirmed that the promotion runs precisely from October 1 to October 8, 2026, at 17:00. Notebookcheck added that users who miss the current window will see Out of Sight and TerraScape replace these games on October 8.

Nightdive Studios Modernizes a 1999 Immersive Sim Classic

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster places players aboard the starship Von Braun in the year 2114, where a cryo-sleep awakening reveals a vessel overrun by mutants, cyborgs, and rogue machinery while the artificial intelligence SHODAN dictates the narrative. IGN France specified that the original 1999 title was developed by Looking Glass Studios and Irrational Games before Nightdive Studios built the current anniversary edition. Ginjfo.com detailed the technical improvements in the remaster, including reworked character models, weapons, and animations, support for ultra-wide displays, frame rates reaching up to 144 frames per second, better controller handling, enhanced mod compatibility, and online cooperative cross-play. IGN France noted that Nightdive released this updated version in June 2025 following their 2023 remake of the first System Shock.

Studio LARGO and LINE Games Build a Survival Reality TV Thriller

Buried Stars shifts the focus toward narrative investigation through a visual novel format. Cowcotland.com stated that the game was developed by Studio LARGO — known for Panic Room and City of Mist — in collaboration with LINE Games. The plot begins when a survival reality television studio collapses during a live broadcast, trapping contestants and crew members under rubble while a murder takes place among the survivors. Ginjfo.com explained that dialogue choices, in-game social media messages, and branching pathways determine who survives and which truths emerge. Cowcotland.com outlined the minimum PC system requirements for the title: Windows 10 64-bit, an Intel Core i5-6300U processor, 4 gigabytes of memory, Intel HD Graphics 520, DirectX 11 support, and 10 gigabytes of storage space.

Photo: IGN France

Claiming Process and Upcoming Store Rotation Details

Users must log into the Epic Games Store client or website, navigate to the free games section, and complete the transaction at zero euros before the October 8, 2026 deadline. IGN France reminded players that an active Epic account is required and that launched games must run through the Epic launcher, though immediate installation is not mandatory to secure permanent ownership. Notebookcheck reported that the subsequent giveaway batch arriving on October 8 will feature Out of Sight, an atmospheric horror puzzle game starring a blind girl named Sophie who navigates a manor using her teddy bear’s perspective, alongside TerraScape, a medieval city-building puzzle game.