Michael Olise scores free-kick as France draw with Italy

Michael Olise scored a sublime free-kick in the 55th minute of a 1-1 draw for France against Italy at the Stade de France on Friday, marking his second free-kick goal for France.

Zidane’s Emotional Homecoming in Saint-Denis

The return of Zinedine Zidane to the Stade de France generated a carnival atmosphere, with 77,118 supporters greeting the manager with a pre-match mosaic and chants of “Zizou.” The venue carried heavy historical significance, serving as the backdrop for Zidane’s finest hour during the 1998 World Cup final. The new manager received a louder ovation during team announcements than any member of the active squad.

Yet, the tactical challenge posed by Roberto Mancini’s rebuilding Italy side tested that early goodwill. France failed to break through for the opening 55 minutes. Moise Kean threatened early for the visitors, forcing a sharp save from Mike Maignan after a sweeping transitional move. Meanwhile, France struggled to find rhythm in the final third without captain Kylian Mbappe, who returned to his club following a knee injury sustained in Turkiye.

Olise’s Dead-Ball Brilliance Breaks the Deadlock

The tactical stalemate ended 55 minutes into the game through a moment of individual brilliance. Rayan Cherki rolled a free-kick slightly forward, allowing Olise to strike with minimal backlift. His effort bypassed the defensive wall, struck the underside of the crossbar, and left Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma completely rooted to the spot.

Opta data highlights the exclusivity of Olise’s proficiency from distance. Since joining Bayern Munich, the playmaker has netted six league goals from outside the box—an output surpassed in Europe’s top five leagues only by Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who has seven. Furthermore, this strike marked Olise’s second free-kick goal for the senior national team, following his effort against Croatia in the March 2025 Nations League quarter-finals. Opta notes that only Zidane and Dimitri Payet have achieved the feat of scoring two free-kicks for France since 2000.

Metric France Italy Goals Scored 1 1 Free-Kick Goals (Post-2000) Michael Olise (2) – Group A1 Points 7 4 Disciplinary Action Dayot Upamecano (Red) –

Defensive Flaws and Italy’s Resilient Response

Despite taking the lead, France failed to manage the game state effectively. Alessandro Bastoni capitalized on a loose touch from Lucas Da Cunha just outside the penalty area, charging forward to slot past Maignan and equalize.

Photo: nytimes.com

Both goalkeepers were forced into exceptional late saves as the match stretched open. Donnarumma denied Adrien Rabiot low to his left and twice turned away long-range efforts from Eduardo Camavinga. At the other end, Maignan tipped a dangerous Moise Kean header over the crossbar in the 81st minute. France ultimately finished the fixture with 10 men after Dayot Upamecano picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Kean.

Group Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

The 1-1 draw keeps Les Bleus at the summit of UEFA Nations League Group A1 with seven points. Belgium sits directly behind them on six points following a 3-0 victory over Turkiye. France and Belgium meet on Monday, while Italy prepares to host Turkiye with four points on the board.

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