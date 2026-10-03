Diris Lima Sur closes pharmacies in Villa El Salvador for health violations

Health authorities in Lima South executed a joint inspection of six pharmaceutical establishments along Avenida 200 Millas in Villa El Salvador, closing two locations immediately for critical safety violations, including missing sanitary permits and the absence of a professional Químico Farmacéutico.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Regulatory Compliance: Operating a pharmacy without a valid sanitary permit or a professional Químico Farmacéutico on site violates health regulations.

Operating a pharmacy without a valid sanitary permit or a professional Químico Farmacéutico on site violates health regulations. Prescription Safety: Dispensing medications without requiring a mandatory doctor’s prescription encourages dangerous self-medication practices.

Dispensing medications without requiring a mandatory doctor’s prescription encourages dangerous self-medication practices. Preventive Closures: Health authorities enforced immediate temporary closures of establishments that presented the most critical deficiencies to protect community health.

Joint Inspection Uncovers Unlicensed Operations in Villa El Salvador

The Dirección de Redes Integradas de Salud (Diris) Lima Sur, operating under the Ministry of Health via the Dirección de Medicamentos, Insumos y Drogas (DMID), partnered with the Municipality of Villa El Salvador to target commercial pharmacies in the district. The sweep focused on the area surrounding Avenida 200 Millas, where inspectors evaluated six distinct establishments.

Among the infractions discovered, one establishment operated without an official sanitary operating authorization. Furthermore, inspectors noted the absence of a professional Químico Farmacéutico during business hours.

Widespread Prescription Violations Expose Residents to Unchecked Self-Medication

The finding across all six inspected storefronts involved the sale of pharmaceuticals without the mandatory medical prescription. Dispensing restricted medications over the counter creates a public health hazard, paving the way for unsupervised self-medication among local residents.

Summary of Health Violations and Regulatory Enforcement in Villa El Salvador Inspection Metric Recorded Finding Regulatory Action Establishments Inspected 6 pharmaceutical establishments Joint sweep by Diris Lima Sur and local municipality Licensing Status 1 establishment lacked sanitary authorization Documented infraction Professional Oversight Absence of professional Químico Farmacéutico Cited as a serious infraction Prescription Compliance 100% of inspected locals sold restricted drugs without prescriptions Ongoing surveillance Immediate Interventions Critical deficiencies Temporary closure of 2 establishments

Enforcement Actions and Ongoing Public Health Surveillance

To safeguard the life and integrity of neighbors, health officials enforced the immediate temporary closure of the two pharmacies exhibiting the most critical deficiencies. These enforcement measures aim to ensure that consumers access safe, effective, and quality products through authorized pharmaceutical establishments.

Diris Lima Sur confirmed that sanitary control and surveillance operations will continue in the entire jurisdiction to ensure that the population accesses safe, effective, and quality products.