Liberate Deploys AI Agents to Handle Insurance Night Shifts and Routine Policy Inquiries

Property and casualty insurers utilizing automation from Liberate have reclaimed more than 100 million minutes of operational time by deploying artificial intelligence agents to manage routine inquiries and administrative workflows. The platform currently processes over 3.5 million transactions monthly across more than 70 carriers and brokers.

The Bottom Line Volume Scaling: More than 70 carriers and brokers currently run over 3.5 million monthly transactions on Liberate’s platform.

More than 70 carriers and brokers currently run over 3.5 million monthly transactions on Liberate’s platform. Efficiency Gains: A major insurer achieved a 263% return on investment with a 15% increase in sales and a 23% reduction in operating costs, according to company disclosures.

A major insurer achieved a 263% return on investment with a 15% increase in sales and a 23% reduction in operating costs, according to company disclosures. Workflow Shifts: Routine queries and first-notice-of-loss intakes are handled without human intervention, allowing adjusters to focus on coverage analysis and reserve accuracy.

Automating Insurance Workflows

When a policyholder calls an insurance agency to check a balance or log a claim, an artificial intelligence agent answers, retrieves the data from core systems, and logs the interaction without human intervention. Liberate said these interactions have collectively returned over 100 million minutes to carriers and agencies.

Liberate’s digital agents are designed for tasks that do not require discretionary human judgment. Typical automated workflows include contractors requesting certificates of insurance, policyholders checking open claim statuses, and handling initial intake requirements. Each transaction is written back directly into the carrier’s core system of record.

The time reclaimed from these administrative duties is reallocated across different organizational roles. Adjusters spend fewer hours processing status updates and more time on complex coverage analysis and reserve accuracy. Licensed service reps who previously spent afternoons issuing ID cards now handle retention calls and coverage conversations.

Financial Returns and Capacity Expansion

The deployment of automation alters the traditional payback math of customer service operations. A minute saved during standard business hours simply reduces an existing employee workload. In contrast, a minute handled at night may be service the insurer did not offer before.

Liberate Co-Founder and CEO Amrish Singh stated that the goal was “to stop making people do the work that machines can finish faster.” In an October 2025 announcement detailing a $50 million funding round, the company reported that a large enterprise insurer earned a 263% return on investment using the platform, accompanied by a 15% rise in sales and a 23% decline in operating costs.

Performance Metrics for Liberate Insurance AI Deployments Metric Reported Figure Operational Context Monthly Volume 3.5+ million transactions Processed across 70+ carriers and brokers Time Reclaimed 100+ million minutes Across agency and carrier operations Enterprise ROI 263% return on investment Reported by a large insurer alongside a 23% drop in operating costs Claim Speed (Branch) 7-minute intake time A 42% reduction compared to outsourced call center baselines

Managing Catastrophic Claim Volumes Without Staff Expansion

Severe weather events test operational capacity rigorously. During back-to-back hurricanes, one property and casualty insurer handled 14 times its usual claim volume without adding headcount by utilizing Liberate’s digital first-notice-of-loss intake. Claim handling speeds ran 67% faster overall during the surge.

For an unnamed client cited by the vendor, hurricane claim response times fell from 30 hours to 30 seconds. Branch, a home and auto insurer, moved its first-notice-of-loss intake to these digital agents, reducing reporting times to approximately 7 minutes—down from more than 12 minutes with its previous outsourced call center. This change represents a 42% decrease in processing duration.

Approximately 43% of Branch’s claims now originate through these digital channels. The insurer projects that handling claims via automated intake will cost roughly 70% less than traditional methods.

Regulatory Adoption and the Industry Shift Toward Automation

Claim speed directly influences policyholder retention. An August survey by billing and payments provider InvoiceCloud indicated that 75% of consumers are very likely to switch carriers if they experience a slow claims process.

The broader insurance sector is actively integrating artificial intelligence. In a state regulator survey, 88% of auto insurers and 70% of home insurers said they use, plan to use, or plan to explore AI, PYMNTS reported, citing the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Regulators across 12 states were piloting an evaluation tool as of March, with full adoption expected at the NAIC’s 2026 Fall National Meeting.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.