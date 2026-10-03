Latin America Sees China as More Positive Influence Than US: Poll

China Outpaces United States in Regional Influence Poll Across Latin America

China is viewed as a more positive global influence than the United States across Latin America, according to the 2026 Latinobarometro survey published on Friday. The survey found that 65 percent of respondents across 17 countries saw China positively, compared to 57 percent for the United States, marking a historic shift since polling began in 1995.

Here is why that shift matters right now. The findings arrive as Washington pursues an assertive posture in the Western Hemisphere under United States President Donald Trump. While the broader public still holds a slightly warmer overall view of the United States as a country than China, the gap in perceived global influence has flipped dramatically over a six-year period.

Shifting Perceptions and the Rise of Beijing’s Regional Footprint

Back in 2020, only 48 percent of respondents in the Latinobarometro survey viewed China’s global influence favorably. By 2026, that figure climbed to 65 percent. Conversely, approval of United States influence dropped from 60 percent down to 57 percent over the same period.

China was considered a positive influence by 65 percent of respondents. Despite this rising tide for Beijing, the United States retained an edge when citizens were asked about their overall national favorability. Some 63 percent of respondents expressed a favorable opinion of the United States, outpacing China’s 58 percent. But that United States favorability score marks a sharp decline from 73 percent in 2024.

The Impact of the Donroe Doctrine and Military Interventions

The shifting sentiment coincides with a period of intense American military and political projection in the region. President Trump has openly asserted hemispheric dominance through what he calls the “Donroe Doctrine”—a blend of his first name with that of James Monroe, the fifth US president.

This assertive approach included controversial military strikes against alleged drug smuggling boats, which human rights organizations condemned as extrajudicial killings. Furthermore, United States forces executed a high-profile operation in January to capture Nicolas Maduro in Brazil.

2026 Latinobarometro Survey Metrics at a Glance Metric Measured United States China Perceived Positive Global Influence 57% 65% Overall Country Favorability (2026) 63% 58% Prior Favorability Peak (2024) 73% N/A

Public Divided Over Venezuela and Regional Exceptions

Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic stood as the only two surveyed nations where respondents viewed United States influence more favorably than China’s. Meanwhile, public reaction to the military capture of Nicolas Maduro remains complex.

Photo: straitstimes.com

A majority of respondents in all surveyed countries except Argentina approved of the United States military capture of Maduro. Yet, views split significantly on the long-term impact of the raid. Only 35 percent of participants believed the operation benefited Venezuela, while 28 percent argued it caused harm. Curiously, citizens residing inside Venezuela itself registered among the populations most likely to view United States influence in a positive light.