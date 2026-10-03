Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arresting Luigi Mangione at McDonald’s

Newly released body camera footage from December 2024 captures Pennsylvania police confronting Luigi Mangione at an Altoona McDonald’s, immediately recognizing him as the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as reported by NBC News.

The Bottom Line Bodycam videos from Mangione’s December 9, 2024, arrest were unsealed Friday following a petition by CNN, with copies subsequently obtained by NBC News.

Footage shows officers asking Mangione to lower his face mask, immediately exclaiming, “That’s 100% him,” before discovering a gun, silencer, and magazine in his backpack.

Mangione pleaded guilty in August to federal stalking charges, admitting he traveled to New York to kill Thompson, while his state second-degree murder trial remains delayed pending a double jeopardy motion.

Altoona Police Confrontation and Immediate Identification

The newly public recordings document the critical minutes inside and outside the Altoona fast-food restaurant where authorities closed in on the fugitive five days after the high-profile Manhattan shooting. According to NBC News, officers approached Mangione and instructed him to pull down his face mask.

“Yeah, sure,” Mangione replied in the footage, seated with his arms crossed. Standing outside the establishment, an officer immediately identified him from circulating law enforcement photographs. “That’s 100% him,” the officer stated. Another responded, “I told you, man.”

A Manhattan judge unsealed the recordings after CNN petitioned for their release, though portions had previously surfaced during a December court hearing when defense attorneys attempted to suppress initial statements and seized evidence.

Hostel False Identification and Backpack Search Discoveries

During the initial questioning documented by NBC News, officers interrogated Mangione about the alias he used while checking into a local hostel. When asked, “Is that your name, Mark Rosario?”, Mangione answered, “Uh, no, sir,” and subsequently provided his true identity.

As officers searched his backpack at the restaurant, they recovered a gun magazine. “It’s f—ing him, dude,” an officer declared in the footage. “It’s f—ing him. 100%.” An officer smiled widely while pulling out a gun cartridge during the search.

Upon transferring Mangione to the police station, authorities uncovered a more extensive cache of items. According to NBC News, law enforcement found a firearm, a silencer, another magazine concealed inside a pair of underwear, and a journal containing handwritten notes. On a recorded phone call, an officer detailed the inventory: “He has a handgun, suppressor, his cellphone’s in a Faraday bag. He has a checklist for today. Tomorrow’s supposed to do an intel check-in and get a survival kit.”

Federal Guilty Plea and Delayed State Trial Proceedings

The timeline of legal developments traces back to the December 4, 2024, killing of 50-year-old Brian Thompson, who was shot in the back as he walked toward a UnitedHealthcare investor conference in midtown Manhattan. Mangione was arrested five days later in Pennsylvania.

Photo: aol.com

In August, Mangione entered a guilty plea to federal stalking charges. Court statements revealed that he posed as an investor managing more than $50 billion in assets, emailing company executives to pinpoint the conference location. Mangione, who comes from a prominent Baltimore family, admitted in court that he traveled to New York with the explicit intent to shoot Thompson, citing personal grievances over his medical treatment for a back injury. Prosecutors maintained that Mangione was never a customer and had no prior personal connection to the insurance firm.

New bodycam video shows police arresting Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s

Mangione faces life in prison when his federal sentencing takes place in December. Meanwhile, his New York state trial—which includes a second-degree murder charge—was originally slated for September but was postponed by a judge to allow prosecutors time to address a defense motion arguing that the state charges should be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds following his federal guilty plea.

Key Case Timeline and Evidence Overview Date Event Key Details December 4, 2024 Shooting in Manhattan Brian Thompson killed outside UnitedHealthcare investor conference. December 9, 2024 Arrest in Altoona Police confront Mangione at a McDonald’s; bodycam footage records his identification.

The unsealed recordings provide a visual record of the moments of the manhunt that followed the executive’s assassination.