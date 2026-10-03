Nathan Carter Becomes Youngest Inductee to Late Late Show Country Music Hall of Fame

Country music star Nathan Carter has become the youngest recipient to be inducted into The Late Late Show Country Music Hall of Fame at 36 years of age, receiving the accolade on Friday night’s special presented by Patrick Kielty.

The Bottom Line

Nathan Carter is the youngest person to receive The Late Late Show Country Music Hall of Fame award at 36 years old.

Last year’s inductee Sandy Kelly announced the honor, while Carter’s parents Ian and Noreen and his granny Anne joined him on the couch by surprise.

The milestone arrives as the singer prepares to kick off a North American tour at the end of October.

A Surprise Family Reunion on Stage

The induction took place during The Late Late Show Country Music Special, where last year’s Hall of Fame recipient Sandy Kelly announced Carter as the winner. Following the announcement, Carter’s parents, Ian and Noreen, alongside his granny Anne, joined him on the couch as a complete surprise to the singer.

Reflecting on the milestone moment, Carter shared his astonishment with host Patrick Kielty. “Unbelievable. I just didn’t expect it. Thank you so much. It’s been 15, 16 amazing years since I left Liverpool and never dreamt [of this]… Starting off in pubs… back here tonight,” Carter stated.

Carter noted the full-circle nature of the evening, pointing out that the broadcast opened with “Time of Your Life,” which was the very first song he performed on the show as a single 13 years prior.

Joining Irish Country Music Royalty

At 36 years old, Carter now holds the distinction of being the youngest musician to enter the Hall of Fame. He joins a prestigious roster of previous inductees that includes Daniel O’Donnell, Sandy Kelly, Margo, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney, Susan McCann, and Big Tom.

Photo: Irish Mirror

Friday night’s special also featured performances and conversations with Ashley Campbell—daughter of country music star Glen Campbell—alongside Cliona Hagan, Michael English, and Una Healy.

Tour Schedules and Recent Public Challenges

Beyond the television milestone, Carter’s career maintains a relentless pace. The musician is scheduled to kick off a North American tour at the end of October, with subsequent performances lined up in Canada, Scotland, England, and Ireland, according to the Irish Independent.

Away from the stage, the artist recently addressed security and consumer protection issues with fans. The Irish Independent noted that Carter spoke out in July after a vulnerable fan who had met the singer up to 20 times fell victim to a financial scam involving online fraudsters using his name to steal roughly €140,000. This followed a separate June incident where another fan lost £70,000 (€81,000) to similar online fraud.

Photo: Irish Independent

Detail Category Induction Record & Event Facts Inductee Nathan Carter Age at Induction 36 years old (Youngest recipient to date) Presenting Show The Late Late Show Country Music Special (Hosted by Patrick Kielty) Announced By Sandy Kelly (Previous year’s inductee) Upcoming Schedule North American tour starting late October (alongside Canada, Scotland, England, and Ireland dates)

Questions remain regarding how tighter digital security measures will be implemented across fan communities to prevent future online financial frauds targeting supporters of touring artists, even as Carter’s career reaches this historic broadcast milestone.