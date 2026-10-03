Slovak Actress Rebeka Poláková Opens Up About Her Private Life and Relationship Crises

Janka Kovalčíková and Rebeka Poláková Lead Director Marek Škop’s New Film Láska

Slovak actress Janka Kovalčíková takes on one of her most demanding roles in director Marek Škop’s upcoming feature film Láska, set to premiere at the Cinematik festival, Diva.sk reported. The film examines the definition of true love and the consequences of its absence through the narrative of a doctor treating a terminally ill patient, whose wife is played by Rebeka Poláková. For Kovalčíková, the project required processing the departure of a husband—an experience she noted nobody wants to face in reality.

The Bottom Line Festival Premiere: Director Marek Škop’s feature film Láska is slated to debut at the Cinematik festival.

Director Marek Škop’s feature film is slated to debut at the Cinematik festival. Lead Performances: Janka Kovalčíková stars as a doctor managing a terminally ill patient case, alongside Rebeka Poláková playing the patient’s wife.

Janka Kovalčíková stars as a doctor managing a terminally ill patient case, alongside Rebeka Poláková playing the patient’s wife. Personal Boundaries: Rebeka Poláková maintains a strict separation between her long-term romantic relationship and public life, omitting social media presence entirely.

Rebeka Poláková Balances a Strictly Guarded Private Life with Demanding Roles

While Poláková maintains a tightly protected private life away from social media platforms, she has spent years in a committed relationship. Addressing how she manages career demands alongside her personal life, Poláková explained to Diva.sk that maintaining equilibrium relies entirely on conscious decision-making. “Well, that’s simply just about those decisions,” Poláková stated. “You know that you have to endure for a little while, that it will be a slightly more demanding period. But then you treat yourself to that time off and fully dedicate yourself to family. So I always try not to take everything at once, but rather break it down gradually through the year so that I am also at home.” Beyond discussing the production of Láska, Poláková also opened up about managing relationship crises and her personal perspective on what constitutes genuine affection.

Film Production and Cast Overview Film Title Director Key Cast Members Premiere Venue Láska Marek Škop Janka Kovalčíková, Rebeka Poláková Cinematik Festival

Festival Debut and Upcoming Screenings

As the release approaches, the project enters the festival circuit following its selection for Cinematik.