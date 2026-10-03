AION 2 Reaches 171,530 Simultaneous Players on Steam

AION 2 reached an all-time peak of 171,530 simultaneous players on Steam during its first day of Advanced Access, according to SteamDB data, driving the title to the top of the platform’s global revenue chart.

Advanced Access Revenue and Paid Entitlements

Everyone currently playing the title on Steam requires a paid access entitlement. While concurrent player figures do not translate directly into overall sales—given that some accounts utilize promotional or complimentary keys and many buyers are offline during peak hours—the initial metrics confirm a substantial paid audience. NC has not announced an official sales total or revenue figure.

Steam lists products on its global top-sellers chart based on revenue generated rather than pure unit sales. AION 2 captured the number-one spot on this chart, indicating that Founder’s Pack purchases generated enough revenue to outperform every other product on the platform during the Advanced Access launch.

Sustained Player Counts Beyond the Initial Login Spike

The opening day volume proved durable past the initial hours of release. The subsequent 24-hour peak remained above 137,000 concurrent users at the time of writing, demonstrating that the initial figure was not simply a brief login spike.

MMOs as a genre are notorious for things like server instability during their launch window. AION 2 maintained steady traffic across its large fantasy environments.

Community Reception and Gameplay Features

Player sentiment sits at a “Mostly Positive” rating across more than 4,300 Steam reviews, with approximately 76% recommending the game. Positive feedback consistently highlights specific mechanics within the client.

Reviewers frequently praise the detailed character creator, the scale of the fantasy environments, and the implementation of action combat. Crucially, the return of unrestricted flight as a defining part of exploration has resonated strongly with the player base.