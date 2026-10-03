CDC Study Reveals 60.3% of Infection Drills Met Masking Goals

A recent study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report reveals that unannounced infection control drills using professional actors exposed some gaps in how healthcare facilities respond to a potential infectious disease outbreak. While 60.3% of drills resulted in successful masking and isolation, fewer than half met strict target times.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Rapid Triage Gap: Most healthcare locations managed to screen symptoms, but fewer than half achieved the target times of 1 minute for masking and 10 minutes for isolation during simulated avian flu scenarios.

Most healthcare locations managed to screen symptoms, but fewer than half achieved the target times of 1 minute for masking and 10 minutes for isolation during simulated avian flu scenarios. Frontline Screening: Receptionists, security personnel, and registrars frequently performed initial symptom checks and handed out masks, proving that non-clinical staff require targeted infection control training.

Receptionists, security personnel, and registrars frequently performed initial symptom checks and handed out masks, proving that non-clinical staff require targeted infection control training. Inconsistent PPE Use: Nearly one in five evaluations featured clinicians failing to wear appropriate respiratory protection, or facilities failing to provide a mask to a visibly coughing, febrile patient.

Unannounced Drills Reveal Avian Flu Protocol Gaps Across Three U.S. Jurisdictions

Unannounced infection control drills utilizing professional actors exposed some gaps in how healthcare facilities respond to a potential infectious disease outbreak, medpagetoday.com reported. Virgin Islands.

Nang Thu Thu Kyaw and colleagues documented 73 drills across 69 healthcare facilities, including emergency departments, urgent care centers, and hospital outpatient clinics. Patient actors aged 20 to 28 presented with simulated avian influenza A(H5) symptoms—such as fever and cough—coupled with self-reported contact with sick or dead birds.

While patient actors were successfully masked and isolated in 60.3% of the drills, execution times lagged behind clinical benchmarks. Only 43.1% of drills hit the 1-minute target for masking, and just 48.1% achieved isolation within the recommended 10-minute window.

Divergence Between Emergency Departments and Outpatient Clinics

The study highlighted operational disparities across different healthcare settings. While urgent care centers achieved isolation in 100% of their respective drills, emergency departments accomplished successful isolation in only 57.1% of scenarios. Furthermore, waiting area mask availability fluctuated widely, ranging from 95.2% in emergency departments down to 57.9% in outpatient sites.

Clinicians correctly identified patient actors as being at risk for avian flu in 63.4% of drills, while infection prevention and control staff notifications occurred in 54.8% of cases. Symptom screening took place in 93.2% of drills at a median time of 4 minutes. However, clinicians inquired about specific avian flu exposure history in only 9.6% of evaluations, despite taking general travel history in 79.5% of drills.

Avian Influenza Drill Performance Metrics Infection Control Metric Success Rate / Timing Overall Successful Masking & Isolation 60.3% Hit Target Masking Time (<1 minute) 43.1% Hit Target Isolation Time (<10 minutes) 48.1% Patients Screened for Symptoms 93.2% (Median time: 4 mins) Patients Screened for Avian Flu Exposure 9.6% Clinicians Failing to Wear Respiratory PPE 19%

Expanding Frontline Training Beyond Clinical Staff

The findings emphasize the critical role played by non-clinical personnel during the initial moments of patient presentation. Data showed that security and reception staff members performed symptom screenings in 52.9% of drills and distributed masks in 64.4% of exercises. Kyaw noted that unannounced drills are valuable because they test what actually happens during day-to-day operations, not just what’s written in a protocol.

Despite these strengths, protocol execution faltered regarding personal protective equipment. Approximately 18% of facilities failed to provide a mask to a visibly coughing, febrile patient actor, and 19% of clinicians omitted masks or respirators entirely during clinical evaluations.

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