Zendaya and On Launch Second Collection With Martial Arts Campaign

Zendaya Debuts Martial Arts Campaign for Second On Collection With Law Roach

Zendaya stars in a martial arts chase film to launch her second co-created apparel collection with On. Designed alongside longtime stylist Law Roach, the release features technical sportswear anchored by a python print and ranges in price from $80 to $250.

Python Print and Martial Arts Action Drive the Launch

Trading traditional red carpets for physical combat, Zendaya leads an action-heavy short film released to introduce the line. In the campaign, the actress encounters a group of antagonistic pursuers before utilizing roundhouse kicks and martial arts maneuvers in her new gear. The apparel range is available directly through the brand’s official web platform.

The collection’s visual identity centers around a python pattern. According to the campaign details, this distinctive motif spans a fitted bodysuit, a long-sleeve top, and a half-zip anorak. Oversized crewneck sweatshirts, matching sweatpants, and the Cloudnova Moon footwear model round out the capsule.

On and Zendaya Collection Overview Item Category Key Pieces Price Range Apparel Bodysuit, Long-Sleeve Top, Half-Zip Anorak $80 – $250 Loungewear Oversized Crewnecks, Sweatpants $80 – $250 Footwear Cloudnova Moon $80 – $250

Design Philosophy and Long-Term Brand Partnership

“Each season we’re elevating everyday basics,” Zendaya stated regarding the latest drop, noting that the python print functions as a modern camouflage. Stylist Law Roach emphasized that the design brief prioritized texture and functional movement.

“Our work with On has always been about pushing what sportswear can look and feel like,” Roach said in an official statement. “For this collection we brought our personality and love of print to technical fabrics, designing pieces to make you feel good when you move in them.”

Chief Marketing Officer Alex Griffin highlighted the narrative consistency of the collaboration, which officially commenced in June 2024. “Cinematic storytelling has been a cornerstone of our partnership with Zendaya from the start,” Griffin explained, adding that the latest chapter advances that ambition while maintaining a core focus on physical movement.