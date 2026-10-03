Former Yuma doctor Irfan Fazil was sentenced to seven 1/2 years in prison, followed by seven years of probation, after pleading guilty to stealing $36.5 million from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) to fund a lavish lifestyle involving private jets, luxury cars, and gold bars, azfamily.com reported.

Federal Sentence Handed Down After Multi-Million Dollar Medicaid Fraud Scheme

The sentencing concludes an investigation into how the former physician operated three local businesses—Bio Family Clinic, Yuma Mobile X-ray, and Yuma Kidney & Dialysis—to siphon taxpayer funds meant for Arizona’s most vulnerable populations. Between July and Dec. 31 of last year, azfamily.com reported that Fazil used these entities to bill AHCCCS for tens of thousands of radiology procedures and medical treatments that did not happen.

During that six-month window, collections reached $36.5 million. This represented a 671% increase compared to the $4.7 million collected over the preceding two 1/2 years, according to prosecutors cited by azfamily.com.

In Plain English: The Clinical and Billing Takeaway

Anatomical and Procedural Integrity: Medical billing must strictly mirror actual clinical encounters, diagnostic necessity, and verified physical examinations. Falsifying radiological records undermines patient safety profiles.

Uncovering Impossible Medical Records and Phantoms Claims

The fraudulent billing involved 27 patients, featuring extreme anomalies that exposed the scheme. Prosecutors highlighted one patient who was billed for more than 1,700 X-rays within a single six-month period, azfamily.com reported—a physically impossible number that would have caused serious harm from radiation exposure.

Kara Carson was a patient of Fazil’s, along with her father, for about 15 years. Carson uncovered the discrepancy when her insurance provider contacted her with questions about medical equipment she never possessed. Carson stated to azfamily.com, “As you can clearly see, there is no tube in my throat; I never had one. I am not in a wheelchair. I very much can walk just fine, and I have MS, is what I’ve been told. That was all news to me.” When she confronted her physician, azfamily.com reported that Fazil denied entering those details into her file.

Seized Assets and Mandatory Medical License Forfeiture

Under the terms of the plea agreement finalized following a grand jury indictment on June 8 and a guilty plea on Sept. 4, Fazil must forfeit his doctor’s license, azfamily.com reported. Furthermore, authorities seized a vast array of assets purchased with the embezzled funds, including cars, multiple private jets, jewelry, luxury handbags, and gold bars. He is also legally mandated to make full restitution for the stolen money.

Summary of AHCCCS Fraud Metrics and Case Details Metric Category Recorded Figure Total Stolen Funds $36.5 million Previous 2.5-Year Collection $4.7 million Percentage Increase in Billing 671% Prison Sentence Imposed 7 1/2 years Probation Term 7 years

Contraindications and When to Consult a Regulatory Body

Patients who suspect medical identity theft, unperformed diagnostic billing, or unauthorized entries in their clinical charts should immediately contact their insurance provider’s fraud division and request a complete accounting of benefits. Regular audits of personal health insurance statements serve as a primary defense against fraudulent healthcare billing.

Attorney General Kris Mayes emphasized the gravity of the offense in a statement published by azfamily.com, noting, “Dr. Fazil abused his position as a physician to steal more than $36 million from a taxpayer-funded program that exists to provide health care to Arizona’s most vulnerable residents.” Mayes affirmed that her office will continue to aggressively prosecute fraud in government programs to protect tax dollars.

References

AZFamily News Reporting. Former Yuma doctor sentenced for defrauding AHCCCS to pay for lavish lifestyle. Published by KTVK/KPHO. LIVE: Yuma doctor who stole more than $36 million from Medicaid sentenced to prison

Disclaimer: This reporting is based strictly on verified legal documents, court proceedings, and investigative coverage provided by azfamily.com. No medical advice or speculative analysis is expressed or implied.