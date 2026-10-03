Bitcoin climbs above 87,000 US dollars to reach one-week high

Bitcoin climbed above 87,000 US dollars on Friday, reaching its highest level in over a week as investors shook off recent profit-taking and reacted to shifting U.S. macroeconomic data. The rally saw the leading cryptocurrency peak at 87,219 US dollars on Bitstamp before settling near 86,000 US dollars.

Labor Data Cools Federal Reserve Rate Expectations

Market participants rushed back into risk assets ahead of the weekend, ending their series of profit-taking. As Timo Emden, analyst at the online broker Captrader, noted, investors responded to signs of easing monetary policy headwinds in the United States.

Disappointing U.S. labor market data released recently cooled market speculation regarding a further interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Because digital assets do not generate market yields, the prospect of less rising interest rates increases the demand for Bitcoin. This macroeconomic pivot gave market participants the opening they needed to re-enter positions.

Institutional Capital Surges Through Spot ETF Allocations

The news agency Bloomberg quantified total inflows into Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at 593 million US dollars across Thursday and Friday.

The upward momentum was driven by a confluence of institutional interest, inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs, and regulatory signals coming out of the United States. Emden noted that speculative investors also pushed the price of Bitcoin.

Short Squeezes and Regulatory Frameworks Amplify Momentum

Speculative traders betting heavily on downward price action found themselves forced to close out their short positions. That triggered dynamics that likely fueled the upward momentum, according to the analyst. “The momentum triggered in this context is likely to further fuel the upward momentum,” so the analyst.

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Concurrently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a temporary exemption for the trading of securities based on blockchain technology that represent underlying assets.

Historic Volatility Weighs on Broader Market Recovery

Despite the recent rebound, the broader market context remains heavily shaped by past volatility. Following an all-time record peak exceeding 126,000 US dollars in October 2025, Bitcoin has retraced roughly 30 percent of its valuation.