Bitcoin Bulls Defend $81,500 Zone as Analysts Eye Price Risks

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls face a critical defense zone between $81,500 and $83,000.

The Bottom Line

Critical Support Zone: Analysts eye the $81,500 to $83,000 range as the primary line for maintaining constructive market structure.

Defending the $81,500 Threshold

Lacie Zhang, a research analyst at Bitget Wallet, identifies the $81,500 to $83,000 zone as the decisive battleground.

“Mantener esa región mantendría la estructura del mercado de manera constructiva,” Zhang noted, emphasizing that surrendering this territory opens the door to accelerated downside.

Adding to the cautious stance, Iliya Kalchev, an analyst at Nexo Dispatch, places the threshold slightly lower on the charts. A sustained break below $80,000 would indicate that the market is not ready to move higher for some time. However, Kalchev points out that a technical bounce could still catalyze a renewed push well above $90,000.

Macroeconomic Catalysts and Yield Pressures

Beyond crypto-native order flows, external macroeconomic pressures are dictating price action. Zhang outlines three distinct warning signs that could lead to a deeper correction: negative ETF flows during several sessions, continued upward movement in the 10-year Treasury yield, and a failure of the support below $82,000.

U.S. bitcoin ETFs follow the movement of money into and out of exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin. Consistent outflows would indicate that large investors are reducing their exposure.

At the same time, Anderson notes that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index—the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge—will serve as the next market guide for determining how long inflation is likely to remain high.

Comparative Market Metrics

Analyst / Firm Critical Support Level Primary Risk Indicator Bullish Upside Target Lacie Zhang (Bitget Wallet) $81,500 – $83,000 Negative ETF flows & rising 10-year yields Not specified Iliya Kalchev (Nexo Dispatch) $80,000 Sustained break below support Well above $90,000

Navigating the Outlook

The path forward depends on whether macro yields and institutional products record an influx of capital.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.