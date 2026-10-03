Michael Douglas Admits Secret Affair With Kathleen Turner After 40 Years of Denial

For more than four decades, Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner maintained a strict and identical narrative regarding their on-screen chemistry: while the spark in 1984’s Romancing the Stone was genuine, and both admitted to being “terrible flirts,” nothing physical ever transpired between them. That official line persisted through three hit films and decades of public appearances, until Douglas shattered it in his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, set for release on October 6, 2026. The 82-year-old actor confirms that he and Turner engaged in a real romantic relationship during the production of the adventure blockbuster, an affair that ultimately collapsed on the Mexican set when his then-wife unexpectedly arrived.

The Mexico Set Confrontation and the End of the Affair

According to Douglas’s memoir, excerpts of which were published by PEOPLE ahead of its release, the relationship did not dissolve due to an internal rift between the co-stars. Instead, it ended abruptly when his then-wife, Diandra Luker—from whom he was legally separated but still married—traveled to the Mexican location accompanied by their young son, Cameron.

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Douglas writes that Diandra acted on a woman’s intuition and sensed something was amiss between the lead actors. During the visit, Diandra approached Turner directly to make it clear that she and Michael remained legally married. Turner chose not to interfere with the marriage or complicate the situation once she learned of their legal status, prompting her to step back.

“After that visit, Kathleen and I ended things, and I went back to Diandra,” Douglas recalls in the book. Douglas admitted returning to the marriage for the sake of their son Cameron was likely a mistake, writing that their relationship was never the same afterward. Douglas and Diandra remained legally married until 2000, the same year he married Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Four Decades of Public Denial

In One Helluva Ride, Douglas addresses the elaborate, decades-long cover story he and Turner maintained. The co-stars chose to lie publicly to protect Diandra and Cameron. Throughout the press cycles for Romancing the Stone, its 1985 sequel The Jewel of the Nile, their 1989 film The War of the Roses, and even as recently as 2018 during press interviews for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, both actors consistently denied that a romance had ever taken place.

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“The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship,” Douglas writes in the memoir. He describes how the attraction was immediate upon meeting Turner—whom he cast as romance novelist Joan Wilder—praising her intelligence, humor, and signature sultry voice. Away from home in Mexico, the affair grew naturally from working closely together under intense pressure, with Douglas sneaking into Turner’s hotel room at night after filming wrapped.

Future Projects and Current Standing

Despite the abrupt conclusion of their romance in 1984, the professional partnership between Douglas and Turner continued. The two began repairing their dynamic while filming The Jewel of the Nile in 1985, returning to solid professional ground. Turner later joined Douglas for the final two seasons of his Netflix series The Kominsky Method beginning in 2019.

Before publishing the memoir, Douglas explicitly asked Turner for her permission to include the details of their secret romance. Turner subsequently confirmed the account to PEOPLE, describing the 40 years of public denial simply as “a lie.” Both actors, now in their seventies and eighties, have framed the disclosure as an overdue telling of the truth regarding the intense chemistry audiences always suspected was real.