The concept of separating GDP growth from carbon output relies on a mechanical metaphor introduced to analysts in 2013: opening the two blades of a pair of scissors. For decades, industrial economies locked economic growth directly to rising carbon emissions. Sweden broke that parallel trajectory in 1996, when its national carbon emissions began a gradual and sustained decline. Total emissions dropped by a third from their 1996 peak and more than half from their maximum levels in 1970.

Meanwhile, economic output moved in the opposite direction. World Bank data shows that Sweden’s GDP has more than doubled since 1996. What appeared to be a short-term anomaly in 2013 is now supported by 30 years of data.