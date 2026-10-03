Zidane Returns As France And Italy Draw 1-1 In Nations League

Zinédine Zidane’s managerial debut for France delivered a frustrating 1-1 draw against Italy at the Stade de France on Friday night during the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Despite a rapturous reception and a stunning opening goal from Michael Olise, defensive lapses cost the Bleus victory in front of 80,000 spectators.

A Hero’s Welcome and a Slow First Half The evening began with palpable excitement in Saint-Denis as Zinédine Zidane stepped back onto the pitch where he famously lifted the World Cup in 1998. Making six changes to his starting lineup from the previous fixture against Belgium, the new France manager handed starting nods to Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise. Zidane easily won the stadium’s applause meter during the team announcements, igniting waves of Zizoumania across the packed stands. https://x.com/equipedefrance/status/2106122319785800071 Yet the early energy in the stands failed to translate onto the pitch during a sluggish opening forty-five minutes. Italy maintained a disciplined, compact defensive block that thoroughly stifled the French attack. Without sharp interventions from goalkeeper Mike Maignan—who denied Moise Kean in the 9th minute—and a crucial goal-line clearance by Leny Jacquet on a Davide Frattesi strike in the 39th minute, France could easily have found themselves trailing at halftime.

Olise’s Brilliance Overshadowed by Defensive Lapses The tempo shifted immediately after the break, sparked by a more aggressive approach from the French attack. After early chances from Désiré Doué and Dembélé tested Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Michael Olise broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. The Bayern Munich winger curled a magnificent free-kick just under the crossbar, sending the Stade de France into wild celebrations and drawing a passionate reaction from Zidane on the touchline. That momentum vanished in the 68th minute following a costly defensive breakdown. A miscommunication between Adrien Rabiot and newcomer Da Cunha gifted possession to Alessandro Bastoni, who slotted past Maignan to equalize for the Squadra Azzurra at 1-1. The sudden shift in momentum brought an abrasive edge to the match as both sides searched for a winner.

Late Tension and the Road Ahead As the match wore on, both goalkeepers were forced into action to preserve the scoreline. Donnarumma denied Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga, while Maignan blocked another dangerous attempt from Kean. France finished the match with ten men after Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 85th minute following an otherwise commanding defensive performance. The 1-1 final score leaves Zidane with plenty to ponder as he evaluates his squad’s ongoing transition. The Bleus must now travel to face Belgium on Monday to close out this international window, before a return fixture against the Nazionale scheduled in Milan in a little over a month.