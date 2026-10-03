US Sanctions Two French Citizens Accused of Funding Hamas Through Charities

US Sanctions Target Two French Nationals Over Alleged Hamas Funding Channels

On Friday, October 2, the United States Department of the Treasury imposed economic sanctions on two French nationals and their respective charitable organizations, alleging they operated a multi-year network that funneled more than $2 million to Hamas. The Office of Foreign Assets Control identified the individuals as Faouzi Barika of the “Baraka” association and Amel Oualid of “Ensemble C mieux,” alongside military wing member Saleem al-Zaq.

The Bottom Line Asset Freezes: United States sanctions freeze all assets held domestically by Faouzi Barika, Amel Oualid, Saleem al-Zaq, and their linked organizations.

United States sanctions freeze all assets held domestically by Faouzi Barika, Amel Oualid, Saleem al-Zaq, and their linked organizations. Compliance Mandate: American citizens and corporate entities, including major financial institutions like Mastercard, must immediately sever all financial interactions with the designated parties or face secondary penalties.

American citizens and corporate entities, including major financial institutions like Mastercard, must immediately sever all financial interactions with the designated parties or face secondary penalties. Timeline of Flows: Out of the $2 million total raised between 2020 and 2026, $1.5 million was collected after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The Financial Architecture of the Designated Network

According to the U.S. Treasury Department’s public statements, the targeted network utilized deceptive charitable facades supposedly dedicated to humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. In practice, the funds were directed toward Hamas operations. The Office of Foreign Assets Control detailed how the accused individuals transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars using cryptocurrencies.

The operational timeline spans a six-year period from 2020 through 2026. Financial monitoring revealed that the pace of capital collection shifted sharply following the October 7, 2023, offensive against Israel. $1.5 million of the total $2 million was gathered after that date, demonstrating how underground financing adapts during active conflict zones.

Cryptocurrency Channels and Social Media Promotion

The Treasury Department highlighted the sophistication of the financial channels involved. Rather than relying solely on traditional wire transfers, the network leveraged decentralized crypto assets to move capital across borders. Saleem al-Zaq, identified as a member of the Hamas military wing tasked with supervising financial networks, actively promoted the fundraising accounts of Barika and Oualid on his own social media profiles.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

Based in Gironde in southwest France since 2023, the “Baraka” association publicly presented itself online as a humanitarian entity serving civilians in Gaza. However, U.S. investigators concluded that these public declarations masked the systematic channeling of funds to armed wing intermediaries.

Entity / Individual Associated Organization Reported Collection Period Action Taken Faouzi Barika Baraka 2020 – 2026 Placed on U.S. Sanctions List / Asset Freeze Amel Oualid Ensemble C mieux 2020 – 2026 Placed on U.S. Sanctions List / Asset Freeze Saleem al-Zaq Hamas (Military Wing) 2020 – 2026 Designated Financial Supervisor / Sanctioned

Global Enforcement and Compliance Obligations for Financial Institutions

The designation by the U.S. Treasury carries immediate extraterritorial compliance obligations. Beyond freezing any assets held within U.S. jurisdiction, the sanctions prohibit any U.S. person or corporation from engaging in transactions with the named individuals or associations.

Financial institutions and payment processors worldwide must cross-reference their customer databases against the Office of Foreign Assets Control lists to ensure no accounts or transactions touch the designated network. Failure to enforce these restrictions exposes global institutions to secondary enforcement actions by American regulators.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.