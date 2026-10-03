Brazil holds first round of general elections with strict security

More than 158 million Brazilian citizens are called to the polls for the first round of the general elections, deciding the nation’s presidency, congressional seats, and state governances amid high political polarization, as reported by Diario Río Negro and Infobae.

Logistics and Voting Restrictions for the October Polls

Voters heading to the booths face strict security protocols established by the Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE). As Diario Río Negro details, bringing cellular phones, cameras, filmadoras, or radiocommunication equipment into the voting booth is strictly prohibited, even if turned off, to safeguard the secrecy of the ballot. Because voters will select representatives across six different categories, the TSE recommends using a traditional paper guide, known locally as a machete, to note candidate numbers and speed up the process.

To ensure transparency, the TSE confirmed the presence of seven international electoral observation missions. Diario Río Negro reports that these include delegations from the Carter Center, the Organization of American States (OEA), Parlasur, the European Union, the League of Arab States, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Officers.

Photo: Infobae

The first round runs from 8:00 to 17:00 local time. Infobae notes that voting equipment prints a zero-vote certificate, known as the zerésima, at the start of the day to verify that no votes are pre-loaded, and issues a final results bulletin when voting concludes.

The presidential contest features a high-stakes race between incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, representing the political sector of former president Jair Bolsonaro, according to Diario Río Negro. If no presidential candidate secures an absolute majority on Sunday, a runoff will be held between the two leading formulas, Infobae reports.

Diaspora Voting and the Special Role of Argentina

While millions vote domestically, a global diaspora of over one million electors is also eligible to participate, according to Cadena 3 Argentina. Within that global pool, Argentina stands out as the Latin American country with the highest number of registered Brazilian voters, surpassing Paraguay, as Perfil notes using data from Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) cited by RFI.

Photo: Cadena 3 Argentina

A total of 13,138 electors are registered in Argentina for these elections, a slight drop from the 14,590 registered in 2022, per Perfil’s figures. The majority of this local diaspora—11,873 voters—resides in the city of Buenos Aires. Demographic data cited by Perfil indicates that roughly 56.7% of these voters have university studies either in progress or completed, driven largely by students and professionals linked to Mercosur.

Unlike residents voting inside Brazil, citizens registered abroad vote exclusively for president and vice president, without participating in gubernatorial or legislative races, as Infobae and Cadena 3 outline. To accommodate these voters, the Brazilian consulate has established voting centers in five strategic Argentine cities: Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Paso de los Libres, and Puerto Iguazú, according to Cadena 3 and Perfil.

Voter Turnout Challenges and Regional Economic Calm

Despite the concentration of voters, geographic dispersion creates hurdles. Perfil points out that many electors must travel hundreds or thousands of kilometers to reach a polling station, contributing to a high historical abstention rate. In the 2022 elections, abstention in Argentina reached 43%, more than double the rate recorded within Brazil itself.

First Round of Voting Wraps Up for 2022 Brazilian General Election

Amid these electoral preparations, economic observers are watching regional markets closely. According to La Nación, executives gathered at the IDEA Colloquium in Mar del Plata noted that while Argentina’s domestic investment decisions remain frozen over uncertainty regarding Javier Milei’s economic program, operations spanning both Brazil and Argentina show little alarm regarding Sunday’s outcome in Brasília. Financial indicators reflect this calm: Brazil’s country risk fell 11% this year from 200 to 178 points, whereas Argentina’s rose 13% from 569 to 650, La Nación reported.