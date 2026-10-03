Bergkamp Rejects Formal Nurse Role in Treatment Decisions

The survey reveals that 62 percent of surveyed nursing professionals believe they should possess a formal decision-making role regarding the cessation of treatment.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Formal Documentation Gaps: Advance directives, such as non-treatment declarations, fail when they exist only as legal documents rather than active, shared care agreements within clinical records.

Survey Findings Reveal Nurse Perspectives on End-of-Life Decisions

The survey data highlights a significant disconnect between bedside nursing staff and institutional practices surrounding end-of-life care. With 62 percent of nurses advocating for a formal institutional mechanism to halt non-beneficial interventions, the findings point to frontline workers frequently witnessing prolonged treatments that yield no positive prognostic value.

However, institutional disagreement remains regarding how best to manage these clinical transitions. Bergkamp opposes granting nurses an independent, formal veto or decision-making mandate in these scenarios, arguing instead for collaborative team dynamics. According to comments, Bergkamp stated, "You have to keep care as simple as possible. Just gather a good, competent team around the patient." She emphasizes that open dialogue remains the cornerstone of appropriate clinical management.

The Case of Tijmen Rozenboom and Advance Care Planning Failures

A prime example of systemic communication breakdown involves the 86-year-old Tijmen Rozenboom. Despite possessing a non-treatment declaration for years, Rozenboom was nevertheless subjected to treatment following a hospital admission.

His wife and daughter reported that this intervention phase resulted in a very heavy period. Treatment was ultimately stopped after fourteen days, and Rozenboom died in the hospital. This case exemplifies the critical vulnerability in modern healthcare logistics: legal documentation stored separately from active clinical workflows frequently fails to protect patient autonomy during acute crises.

Bergkamp notes that a non-treatment declaration functions only when it is part of a clear care agreement. A declaration from the notary is not enough; clear agreements must also be made with the general practitioner. They can ensure that the wishes and agreements made are recorded in the patient file, and thus shared with the hospital. "Good communication remains the most important thing," Bergkamp emphasized.

Summary of End-of-Life Care Coordination Factors Care Element Current Vulnerability Recommended Clinical Standard Advance Directives Stored solely with a notary or family; missed during acute admissions. Integrated directly into the primary care and hospital electronic health record. Nursing Input Nurses report lacking a formal, recognized role in treatment cessation decisions. Collaborative multidisciplinary team communication involving bedside nursing staff. Intervention Duration Risk of prolonged, non-beneficial treatment phases in terminal cases. Timely cessation aligned with documented patient wishes and poor prognosis.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Standard legal declarations should not be treated as standalone instruments; they require explicit clinical translation into local medical files. Consult a primary care physician immediately to update electronic patient dossiers whenever personal health goals, prognoses, or durable powers of attorney change. Healthcare proxies and family members should verify that treating hospital teams possess immediate digital access to documented limitations of care to prevent unwanted interventions in emergency settings.

Upcoming Media Broadcast Details

This specific case and the broader systemic questions are scheduled for discussion on the broadcast program Meldpunt Actueel by MAX, airing at 19.50 on NPO 2.

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