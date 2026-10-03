Hamilton and Leclerc Defend Ferrari Boss Vasseur Amid Rumors and Criticism

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari Drivers Rally Behind Frédéric Vasseur Amid Management Speculation

As the Formula 1 paddock gathered ahead of the race weekend, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc publicly defended team principal Frédéric Vasseur following persistent paddock speculation linking former Red Bull boss Christian Horner to Maranello. Vasseur, who took the helm in 2023, has steered the Scuderia to second place in the constructors’ championship.

The Anatomy of Maranello Pressure and Paddock Rumors

Formula 1 is a pressure cooker, but the Scuderia operates under a microscope unlike any other outfit on the grid. De Telegraaf reported that recent media turbulence intensified following remarks from ex-Red Bull chief Christian Horner regarding a theoretical interest in running the Italian team. Although Ferrari currently holds second place in the constructors’ standings—a noticeable step up from their fourth-place finish the previous year—pressure on the team principal’s office remains a constant fixture of the Italian media landscape.

Photo: Formule1.nl

Addressing the press ahead of the Grand Prix weekend, Charles Leclerc did not mince words about the chatter surrounding the garage. Leclerc stated, “I have always said that I have a lot of confidence in Fred and that he is important for the team,” as reported by De Telegraaf. The Monegasque driver added that he would prefer to see “fewer stupid rumors surrounding Ferrari.” Lewis Hamilton echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the structural progress achieved since Vasseur took over the leadership role.

Contrasting Management Structures Across the Grid

Evaluating Ferrari’s organizational framework requires looking at how rival outfits operate at the executive level. Formule1.nl noted that former world champion Jacques Villeneuve highlighted structural differences between Maranello and benchmark teams like Mercedes. While Toto Wolff functions as both team principal and CEO with ultimate decision-making autonomy, Vasseur operates within a more layered corporate committee structure in Maranello.

Villeneuve pointed out during a Sky Sports broadcast covered by Formule1.nl that Vasseur does not possess the same absolute control over every facet of corporate decision-making as his Mercedes counterpart. “A committee works not. It goes too slowly,” Villeneuve observed regarding the decision-making velocity required in modern Formula 1. At the same time, Villeneuve noted that securing the public backing of elite drivers like Hamilton and Leclerc provides Vasseur with a layer of insulation that several of his predecessors never enjoyed.

Addressing Media Negativity and Team Morale

For the drivers on the ground, the relentless scrutiny from external commentators can weigh heavily on factory personnel and trackside engineers. F1Maximaal.nl reported that Hamilton expressed visible frustration with the constant negativity directed at the team’s leadership. “If your family sends you messages about things or people in the factory read things, then you feel as though you can hardly do anything right, even though you give your best,” Hamilton remarked during media sessions.

Photo: De Telegraaf

Motorsport.com clarified the origin of the Horner speculation after Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle contacted the former Red Bull executive directly. Brundle explained that Horner’s initial remarks to The Times were polite and respectful regarding Ferrari’s prestige rather than an active job application. Brundle cautioned against the historic Maranello trap of constantly rotating key personnel, noting that stability remains the vital currency for challenging front-runners like Mercedes.

2026 Constructors’ Championship Standings Snapshot Team Position Points Mercedes 1st 538 Ferrari 2nd 378

The Path Forward for Scuderia Ferrari

With both race drivers firmly aligned behind their leadership and management dismissing outside speculation via formal statements, the immediate focus shifts back to aerodynamic development and execution on track. As the championship grind continues, the unanswered question remains whether Ferrari’s corporate board will grant Vasseur the structural agility required to close the performance gap at the top of the standings.

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