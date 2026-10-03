UBS Raises Win Semiconductors Target to NT$725 on Starlink V3

SpaceX’s transition to the next-generation Starlink V3 satellite platform is triggering a major supply chain shift, with analysts projecting a massive surge in demand for radio frequency components and advanced compound semiconductors. UBS analysts report that each Starlink V3 satellite will require roughly 33,000 power amplifiers and low-noise amplifiers, representing a four- to five-fold increase compared to the predecessor V2 Mini platform. The hardware upgrade cycle has prompted UBS to significantly raise its earnings forecasts for WIN Semiconductors, while upgrading its price target on the stock to NT$725 from NT$500 and maintaining a “Buy” rating.

This aerospace hardware leap is translating directly into fabrication requirements for Taiwanese foundries positioned at the cutting edge of high-frequency wireless infrastructure.

Starlink V3 Architecture Drives RF Component Surge

The hardware transformation kicked off following SpaceX’s Starship flight test on September 28, 2026, which successfully delivered 26 Starlink V3 satellites into low-Earth orbit. Operating at a reduced altitude of roughly 350 kilometers, the V3 constellation is designed to drive terminal latency below 20 milliseconds, a significant drop from the 40 to 50 milliseconds typical of older architectures.

Performance metrics for individual V3 spacecraft have scaled dramatically. Each satellite delivers an estimated downlink capacity of 1 terabits per second—roughly 10 times the capacity of V2 platforms—alongside 160 gigabits per second of uplink capacity and 2,048 active beams.

To support this step-function increase in data throughput, the onboard payload requires vastly more hardware. UBS calculations show that each V3 satellite’s combined total of power amplifiers and low-noise amplifiers reaches approximately 33,000 units, compared to about 7,500 units in a V2 Mini. Furthermore, direct-to-cell Mobile V2 payloads require an estimated 15,000 RF components per unit, up from roughly 2,600 in earlier iterations.

Gallium Nitride Replaces Silicon Germanium in High-Frequency Bands

Beyond sheer volume, the shift toward higher communications frequencies—spanning Ku, Ka, E, V, and W bands—is forcing a technological transition away from traditional silicon germanium. High-frequency, high-power constraints are driving widespread adoption of gallium nitride (GaN) and other high-performance compound semiconductors.

UBS estimates that the proportion of compound semiconductor materials used in V3 satellites will jump to 87%, up from roughly 55% in V2 models. Combined with component volume growth, the total compound semiconductor content per V3 satellite is projected to expand six to seven times.

GaN wafers command an average selling price between $8,000 and $10,000 USD, carrying gross profit margins roughly 10 to 20 percentage points higher than mature gallium arsenide processes. For WIN Semiconductors, an increasing revenue share from GaN is expected to bolster both overall revenue growth and corporate gross margins.

Diversification into Optoelectronics and Revised Earnings Projections

Alongside satellite communications, WIN Semiconductors is scaling its optoelectronics division. Mass production of photodiodes began in the second quarter of 2026, with output expected to climb through the second half of the year. Continuous-wave lasers and electro-absorption modulated lasers remain in client qualification stages, with commercial revenue contribution anticipated by 2027. Optoelectronics is projected to expand from 11% of total revenue in 2025 to 18% by 2028.

Driven by these combined catalysts, UBS has upgraded WIN Semiconductors’ estimated earnings per share for 2027 and 2028 by 23% and 31%, respectively, reaching NT$13.82 and NT$18.09. Applying a 40 times P/E multiple to the 2028 earnings estimate—within the firm’s historical P/E trading range of 10 to 57 times—analysts lifted the target price to NT$725.

Deployment Timelines and Production Scaling

Market attention now centers on the physical deployment velocity of the Starlink V3 constellation and WIN Semiconductors’ internal manufacturing adjustments. Management is evaluating transitions from 4-inch to 6-inch GaN production lines to accommodate anticipated high-power RF demand.

Monitoring actual launch cadences by SpaceX, the pace of foundry capacity expansion, and customer qualification milestones for 2027 optoelectronic product lines will determine whether these aggressive earnings targets materialize in coming quarters.