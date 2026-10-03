Prix Hip’poker Tour (Prix Andromeda) 2026 Results at Vincennes

Milady de la Piece and A. Abrivard Conquer the Prix Hip’poker Tour at Paris-Vincennes

On Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Paris-Vincennes racetrack, Milady de la Piece, driven by A. Abrivard, secured victory in the R1C5 Prix Hip’poker Tour, also known as the Prix Andromeda. The winning combination clocked a time of 1’13”400 over the 2,700-meter course, commanding a field of 13 registered runners in the harness-racing event.

The Bottom Line

Winner: Milady de la Piece claimed first place in the 4-year-old fillies’ event with A. Abrivard.

Milady de la Piece claimed first place in the 4-year-old fillies’ event with A. Abrivard. Race Specifications: The 2,700-meter contest featured 13 starters on the Paris-Vincennes cinder track with a total purse of 46,000 €.

Course Conditions and Field Metrics at Paris-Vincennes

The Prix Hip’poker Tour, run as the Prix Andromeda on that Friday afternoon, brought together a competitive group of 4-year-old fillies who had each earned less than 69,000 €. The race took place on the left-handed cinder track (cendrée), where the winning team of Milady de la Piece and A. Abrivard navigated the distance in 1’13”400. The race carried a total purse of 46,000 €, drawing all 13 entered contenders to the starting gate.

Detailed Breakdown of Payouts and Returns

In the couplé bets, the 7-8 combination yielded returns, with the couplé at 67,90 €. The trio payout for the 7-8-9 combination reached 287,70 €, while alternative wagering structures like the Mini Multi in 4 offered distinct multipliers depending on the stake.

Track Records and Event Logistics

Geny.com highlighted updates regarding track records on the 2,700-meter Grande Piste configuration at Vincennes prior to the event, noting previous benchmarks standing at 1’14″5 and 1’15″3 for the distance. The meeting, designated as Réunion 1 (R1C5), took place on Friday. Complete finishing order and multi-tier payout tables, including 2 sur 4 and Ze4 returns, were finalized shortly after the horses crossed the finish line.