Lille Operational Cell Seeks Clinical Research Associate

A career opportunity has opened for a Clinical Research Associate to join an operational cell dedicated to advancing medical studies. The position requires managing clinical trials from the initial preparation phase through to site closure.

The role places the successful candidate at the center of clinical trial logistics, demanding a blend of administrative oversight and on-site monitoring.

Once a medical center is selected for a study, the clinical research associate must implement the trial protocol while strictly adhering to regulatory standards. This involves translating complex medical protocols into practical working documents, such as technical datasheets, protocol summaries, and step-by-step guides for site investigators.

Day-to-day duties extend deep into the supply chain and patient safety protocols of active trials. The role requires meticulous tracking of randomization procedures, alongside strict oversight of drug dispensations and inventory stocks at every participating location. Monitoring visits form a core pillar of the position, requiring professionals to prepare and execute site checks, write comprehensive monitoring reports, and track any protocol deviations that arise during the course of a study.

Quality Control, Pharmacovigilance, and Site Closure Operations

Maintaining data integrity remains a central focus for the operational cell. Associates must routinely cross-reference source data against entries in clinical observation notebooks to ensure absolute accuracy before audits or inspections take place.

Beyond data verification, the position encompasses pharmacovigilance tracking to document and report adverse events swiftly as they occur. When trials reach their conclusion, the associate is tasked with triggering the final visit for the last patient, organizing site closures, and managing the long-term archiving of Trial Master Files. Candidates must hold a scientific degree at the Bac +3 level alongside documented professional experience in clinical research, paired with a solid understanding of research institutions and current regulatory frameworks.