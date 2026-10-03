Egyptian Actress Diana Hisham Celebrates Her Wedding in Cairo

Egyptian actress Diana Hisham celebrated her wedding at a major Cairo hotel, featuring a family moment where her father kissed her hand and head while dancing together. The ceremony followed her marriage contract signing at the Police Mosque in the Fifth Settlement.

The Bottom Line The Event: Diana Hisham held her wedding reception at a major Cairo hotel following an intimate marriage contract ceremony at the Police Mosque.

Diana Hisham held her wedding reception at a major Cairo hotel following an intimate marriage contract ceremony at the Police Mosque. Family Moments: Her father drew wide attention during the reception by kissing her hand and head during a shared dance.

Wedding Festivities and Celebrity Guests at the Cairo Hotel

Diana Hisham marked her wedding day at a major Cairo hotel surrounded by family, close friends, and numerous figures from the Egyptian entertainment industry. The guest list featured high-profile actors and creators, including Ashraf Zaki alongside Rogina, Nermine El Feki, Wafaa Amer, Tamer Farag and his wife, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Moustafa Gharib, and Donia Sami. The attendees gathered to participate in the celebrations and capture photographs with the bride.

Before entering the main hall for the reception, Hisham shared moments of celebration in the backstage preparation areas. Footage showed the actress singing and dancing alongside her friends while documenting the hours leading up to the ceremony.

The Father-Daughter Dance and Marriage Contract Background

The reception’s central emotional moment occurred when Hisham’s father joined her on the dance floor. The father kissed his daughter’s hand and head during the dance, a gesture that drew the attention of the wedding attendees and highlighted the family dynamic of the evening.

Photo: العين الإخبارية

This celebration follows the formal marriage contract ceremony held the previous week. The couple officially signed their marriage papers at the Police Mosque in the Fifth Settlement area of New Cairo, keeping that initial gathering limited to immediate family members and close acquaintances before hosting the larger hotel reception.

Recent Career Milestones in Film and Television

The wedding celebrations coincide with a productive phase in Hisham’s professional career. Her most recent cinematic appearance was in the box-office success “Siko Siko,” a social comedy film released in 2025.

Photo: Masrawy

Event / Project Date / Year Location / Details Marriage Contract Signing September 2026 Police Mosque, Fifth Settlement, New Cairo Wedding Reception October 2026 Major Cairo Hotel Film Release (“Siko Siko”) 2025 Egyptian Theaters (Directed by Omar El Mohandes)

She debuted in 2017 with Youssra in the television series "El Hissab Yegma," portraying the character Hana, and subsequently secured a recurring role as Mariam in the multi-season family drama "Abu El Arousa," cementing her footprint in Egyptian television dramas prior to her recent cinematic projects and marriage.