Amazon introduces redesigned Kindle lineup and Bluetooth remote

Amazon.com Inc. introduced a redesigned lineup of Kindle e-readers featuring slimmer profiles, new colors, and a reverse-stacking screen construction, Bloomberg Linea reported.

Amazon Prices the New Kindle Lineup From 150 Dollars Up to 325 Euros

The updated hardware spans multiple tiers with distinct pricing structures across international markets. Bloomberg Linea reported that the base six-inch Kindle costs $150, while a variant featuring an aluminum chassis sells for $190. The seven-inch Kindle Paperwhite is priced at $200, alongside a $250 Signature Edition offering double the storage, wireless charging via an accessory base, and an auto-adjusting front light. Cinco Días reported European pricing starting at 154.99 euros for the base 16-gigabyte Kindle in morado and grafito, rising to 194.99 euros for the 32-gigabyte aluminum models in azul alpino and verde agua. Microsiervos noted that European pricing stretches from 175 euros for the entry model up to 300 euros for the Colorsoft, with Paperwhite variants listed at 210 euros.

Amazon Redesigns the Chassis With Thinner Bezels and Replaceable Batteries

The base six-inch model replaces its raised bezel with a flush, continuous front surface. Xataka reported that the power button has moved to the right side of the device. Microsiervos and Xataka highlighted that Amazon added replaceable batteries to comply with impending European Union regulations taking effect on February 18, 2027. Under the hood, an updated processor increases page-turn and book-opening speeds by 30 percent compared to previous generations, as detailed by Xataka and Cinco Días. For display technology, Microsiervos noted the introduction of an inverse stacking construction that brings the reading surface completely flush with the outer edge.

Amazon Introduces Bluetooth Remotes and Page-Turn Cases

To complement the hardware updates, Amazon released specialized peripherals designed for remote reading. Bloomberg Linea reported the launch of an 80-dollar case with integrated physical page-turn buttons for select models, alongside a 35-dollar Bluetooth handheld remote called Kindle Click. Cinco Días confirmed the European pricing for the Kindle Click at 34.99 euros, noting compatibility with the new hardware as well as older Kindles launched from 2024 onward. Microsiervos observed that the traditional physical page-turn buttons once seen on legacy models like the Oasis are absent from the standard units, pushing users toward these new accessories.

Photo: Xataka

Amazon Targets Younger Audiences Amid Rising E-Reader Demand

Chris Green, vice president of industrial design, told Bloomberg Linea that the company rejected the concept of smartphone-attached mini e-readers, aiming instead to keep the Kindle focused as a dedicated sanctuary away from phone notifications. Microsiervos noted that the new devices go on sale November 11, with deliveries starting November 12, 2026.