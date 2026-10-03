President Abelardo de la Espriella Issues Ultimatum to Clan del Golfo Leaders in Sucre

President Abelardo De La Espriella issued a direct ultimatum to two leaders of the Clan del Golfo during a security council meeting on Friday, October 2, 2026, in Coveñas, Sucre, warning them to surrender or face neutralization. The directive followed the confirmed neutralization of a regional faction leader in Antioquia.

The presidential address unfolded at the conclusion of a security council session and a “Milagro de las regiones” session held at the Marine Corps Training Base in Coveñas.

Ultimatum Issued at Coveñas Security Summit

The head of state named alias Felipe and alias Sebastián as the targets driving criminal activity and terror in the department of Sucre. The administration has prioritized operations of the security forces and the Army against criminal organizations since taking office. The high-level meeting brought together national, departmental, and municipal authorities, including Sucre Governor Lucy García Montes, Coveñas Mayor Netsky Feria Moreno, municipal mayors, and state officials. National government members in attendance included Minister of Defense Jorge Eduardo Mora López and Minister of the Interior Rodrigo Lara Restrepo. The security council was scheduled to begin at 8:00 in the morning at the Marine Corps facilities in Coveñas.

“This message is for the Clan del Golfo ringleaders alias Felipe and alias Sebastián: we are coming for you,” the president stated during his address. “You have an expiration date. You are going to know how hard the tiger bites; either you surrender, or we will take you down as law dictates. When the State decides, it never loses.”

Antioquia Operation Dismantles Regional Faction

The ultimatum gained relevance following the announcement earlier that Friday of the death of Cristian Camilo Chavarría Tapias, known as alias Terry or Keiner.

Chavarría Tapias operated as a zone commander for the Edwin Román Velásquez Valle sub-structure of the Clan del Golfo. The operation affected his control over drug trafficking, extortion, and forced displacement across the municipalities of Betania, Hispania, Ciudad Bolívar, Jericó, and Andes in southwestern Antioquia.

Gulf of Morrosquillo Security Reinforcements

To secure the region, the government coordinated a strategy alongside regional authorities, including Sucre Governor Lucy García Montes and Coveñas Mayor Netsky Feria Moreno. The Clan del Golfo maintains presence in the Gulf of Morrosquillo and neighboring departments of the Caribbean region.

The executive branch deployed two Marine Corps infantry platoons to reinforce security capabilities across Sucre. Infrastructure and economic interventions accompanied the security measures, including plans for regional slaughterhouses to mitigate extortion and the formal opening of the Varsovia–El Delirio road connection in the Montes de María region. Furthermore, the Minister of Housing noted that more than seven water and sewerage projects are currently being evaluated to unblock and implement them across various municipalities in the department.

Emergency Mandates and Local Restrictions

Local preparations for the presidential visit required strict public order mandates under Decree 118 issued on September 30, 2026.

Photo: El Meridiano

Municipal authorities enforced a Dry Law across Coveñas from midnight until 4:00 p.m. on October 2 under Decree 118. In addition to the prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, the decree banned the transit of motorcycle passengers of either gender from 6:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon, and prohibited the use of unmanned aircraft or drones from midnight until 6:00 in the evening. Restrictions also covered the transport of people in truck beds, external parts of vehicles, animal-drawn vehicles, debris, flammable liquids, waste, household moves, and gas cylinders between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Carrying or possessing firearms was banned from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., except for members of the Public Force, while the sale, possession, use, manufacturing, and commercialization of fireworks were prohibited from midnight until 6:00 in the evening.

O se entregan o los vamos a dar de baja

En materia de agua, hay más de siete proyectos que están siendo evaluados para destrabar y ponerlos en acción, pero también alcantarillado, a varios municipios del departamento, concluded the Minister of Housing.