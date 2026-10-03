Alstom manufactures X80 trains for Sweden’s Västtrafik

Alstom is manufacturing X80 high-speed trains for Swedish regional transport operator Västtrafik, featuring a wide 3.4-meter body layout with five seats per row, built to handle temperatures down to -40°C. The regional operator expanded its fleet order with 35 additional units valued at 350 milionů eur (8,5 miliardy Kč), supplementing an initial 2018 contract for 40 trains.

The Bottom Line Capital Commitment: Västtrafik expanded its rolling stock procurement by 35 additional X80 units, bringing the total order volume to 350 milionů eur (8,5 miliardy Kč).

Västtrafik expanded its rolling stock procurement by 35 additional X80 units, bringing the total order volume to 350 milionů eur (8,5 miliardy Kč). Engineering Spec: The trains are engineered for harsh Nordic conditions, featuring a specialized front snowplow capable of clearing 80-centimeter drifts and insulation rated for -40°C operations.

The trains are engineered for harsh Nordic conditions, featuring a specialized front snowplow capable of clearing 80-centimeter drifts and insulation rated for -40°C operations. Capacity Optimization: Utilizing Sweden’s generous loading gauge, the 3.4-meter-wide carriages accommodate 590 passengers across a 2+3 seating configuration within an 80-meter, four-car formation.

Production at Hennigsdorf and Regional Fleet Expansion

Several X80 units are currently moving through various stages of production at the Alstom (ENXTPA: ALO) manufacturing facility in Hennigsdorf, near Berlin, zdopravy.cz reported. Västtrafik, a public transport company owned by the Västra Götaland region and local municipalities, originally placed an order for 40 units in 2018 with an option for up to 100 trains. Following the initial rollout of ten units that entered service this spring between Göteborg and Örebro, the operator exercised part of its option to secure 35 additional trainsets.

While the manufacturer classifies the platform under its high-speed Avelia Stream Nordic portfolio—capable of reaching 320 km/h—the Swedish units are configured for a maximum operational speed of 200 km/h. The engineering focuses heavily on structural resilience against extreme winter weather. The units incorporate enhanced insulation layers, specialized maintenance electronics, and a frontal snowplow designed to push through snowdrifts up to 80 centimeters deep.

Loading Gauges and High-Density Seating Configurations

Metric X80 Specification Manufacturer Alstom (Avelia Stream Nordic) Order Expansion 35 units (350 milionů eur / 8,5 miliardy Kč) Train Length & Cars 80 meters, 4 cars Total Weight 174 metric tons Carriage Width 3.4 meters Passenger Capacity 590 total (270 seats)

The physical dimensions of the X80 distinguish it from standard continental European rolling stock. Weighing 174 tons, the 80-meter-long trainset is distributed across just four cars, featuring an exceptional exterior width of 3.4 meters. This extra width allows for an interior arrangement of five seats per row in a 3+2 configuration, a layout more commonly found on broad-gauge Finnish railways.

Standard European rail networks generally enforce a width limit of 3.15 meters. However, Swedish and Norwegian infrastructure guidelines permit wider construction gauges in curves, allowing long-bogie vehicles to navigate sharp turns without requiring a reduction in physical carriage width. This allowance significantly increases interior volume.

Interior Accessibility and Boarding Infrastructure

The widened profile maximizes passenger capacity, allowing each four-car set to carry up to 590 travelers, with 270 designated seating positions. The bidirectional units feature a low-floor middle section designed to ease boarding for cyclists, alongside prioritized seating for passengers with reduced mobility and an expansive onboard restroom facility.

Both control cars are equipped with retractable steps, while passenger access relies on single-door configurations to preserve interior space and maintain passenger flow efficiency. As production continues outside Berlin, Västtrafik remains the sole operator of the X80 platform, with deployment scaling up to meet regional transport demands across western Sweden.