Blood Drive 2026: EFS Announces Mobile Schedule in Allier

The Etablissement Français du Sang has launched an extensive mobile blood donation campaign across the Allier department running from October 5 through November 6, 2026, requiring prior appointment bookings via its online portal to stabilize regional reserve levels.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Eligibility criteria: Donors must be in good health, aged 18 to 70, weigh over 50 kilograms, and avoid arriving to the donation site on an empty stomach.

Donors must be in good health, aged 18 to 70, weigh over 50 kilograms, and avoid arriving to the donation site on an empty stomach. Mandatory scheduling: Mobile donation drives require attendees to book specific time slots online to help medical teams safely manage participant volume.

Mobile donation drives require attendees to book specific time slots online to help medical teams safely manage participant volume. Access points: Beyond mobile drives spanning numerous municipal halls, the department features a permanent Maison du Don located at the Moulins-Yzeure hospital.

Mobile Donation Schedule Across the Allier Department

The mobile collection campaign kicks off on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, from 15h to 19h at the Vichy festival hall. The mobile units continue on Wednesday, October 7, at the Pavillon du Lac in Néris-les-Bains, and on Friday, October 9, at the Ferrières-sur-Sichon town hall, operating between 16h and 19h.

Operations move into the second week on Monday, October 12, at the Saint-Félix multipurpose hall, followed by visits to the Espace Chambon in Cusset on Tuesday, October 13, and the L’Agora hall in Commentry on Wednesday, October 14. Additional sessions are scheduled for Thursday, October 15, at the Espace Claude Capdevielle in Montmarault and Friday, October 16, at the Bernard Coulon hall in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule.

The schedule for the third week features the Laurent Grillet hall in Dompierre-sur-Besbre on Monday, October 19, the La Chapelaude multipurpose hall on Tuesday, October 20, and the Max Favalelli hall in Varennes-sur-Allier on Wednesday, October 21. Mobile teams will visit the Vaux multipurpose hall on Thursday, October 22, and conclude that week on Friday, October 23, at the Espace Villars in Moulins.

Entering late October, collections take place at the Montluçon Exhibition Centre on Monday, October 26, the Grenette hall in Lapalisse on Tuesday, October 27, and the Gannat socio-cultural centre on Thursday, October 29. The final session of October occurs on Friday, October 30, at the Marcillat-en-Combraille stadium multipurpose hall.

The campaign’s final week begins on Monday, November 2, at the Villefranche-d’Allier Europe hall, returns to Vichy on Tuesday, November 3, and moves to the Larbaud hall in Saint-Yorre on Wednesday, November 4. The mobile circuit concludes on Friday, November 6, at the Escurolles multipurpose hall.

Permanent Donation Infrastructure in Moulins

For individuals unable to attend mobile sessions, the EFS operates a dedicated Maison du Don within the Bourbonnais department, situated inside the Moulins-Yzeure hospital at 10 avenue du Général-de-Gaulle in Moulins. Appointments are strictly required for these visits.

The Maison du Don opens on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8h to 13h45, Tuesdays from 16h to 18h30, and Saturdays from 7h45 to 12h. Dedicated plasma donations operate on a separate schedule, restricted to appointment-only slots on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 8h and 12h20, late Tuesday afternoons from 16h to 18h30, and Saturday mornings from 7h45 to 11h30.

Etablissement Français du Sang Allier Campaign Parameters Parameter Requirement / Detail Campaign Window October 5, 2026 – November 6, 2026 Age Range 18 to 70 years old Weight Threshold Greater than 50 kg Preparation Must not arrive on an empty stomach; prior booking required Booking Portal dondesang.efs.sante.fr / Phone: 04.70.34.86.10

Next Operational Steps

Prospective donors can review the interactive map and secure designated time slots by visiting the official scheduling portal at dondesang.efs.sante.fr or by contacting the regional coordination desk at 04.70.34.86.10.

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