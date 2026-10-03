EU Staff Slam Microsoft Teams Alternative Element Pro as “Absolute Shit

European Commission staff trialing Element Pro—an internal back-up collaboration platform designed by a London-based company—have given the software very negative reviews on internal forums, with one official describing it as “absolute shit” amidst growing EU distrust of American technology.

The European Commission uses Microsoft Teams. Growing tension in US-EU relations and worries over data privacy pushed the executive branch to trial an alternative. London-based Element Pro runs on the Commission’s own infrastructure. But the user experience has sparked an intense internal backlash.

Internal Backlash and Staff Frustrations on EC Forums

Internal reaction within the executive branch has been markedly hostile. Staff took to internal forums to voice their discontent with the software swap. One user wrote, “I don’t understand the added value here,” while another dismissed Element outright as “absolute shit.” A third official warned that if Element Pro is any indication, the US would “instantly win the war” if America’s tech just shut off. A fourth official defended Element on at least one dimension: that it’s run on the EC’s own infrastructure. “That is not the case with Teams, where all we have is a guarantee that Microslop will not peek inside,” the staffer wrote, highlighting that Element runs on the Commission’s own infrastructure.

Antitrust Scrutiny and the Push for Digital Sovereignty

The trial arrives on the heels of an antitrust probe into Microsoft’s Teams sales practices. Last year, the European Commission accepted commitments to end the probe. Lingering concerns over data exposure remain.

A July 2026 EC memo stated that the EC is embracing “digital sovereignty.” Reports of European intelligence agencies distancing themselves from their US counterparts have occurred, and there is concern that Microsoft is or could become an espionage risk.

Cross-Channel Software Migrations Across Europe

The difficulties faced by the European Commission highlight broader regional attempts to decouple from American software. France’s government plans to migrate to a domestic competitor to Microsoft Teams and Zoom by 2027. Meanwhile, the Austrian military utilizes LibreOffice, an open-source office suite maintained by a German foundation. At least one German state had announced plans to migrate to LibreOffice as of 2024.

Complications also surround the definition of “sovereignty” in this deployment. Element is built by a London-based company, and the United Kingdom hasn’t been part of the EU since 2020.

Executive Response and the Reality of Workplace Transitions

Addressing the friction, Element CEO Matthew Hodgson acknowledged that “obviously there are going to be some teething issues” and “cognitive dissonance” with software switches. He added that the United Nations and NATO also use Element Pro.

“Change is always painful, particularly if it’s a switch from a much-used program like Teams,” Hodgson noted.

The European Commission has only rolled out Element as an “internal back-up.” There is no indication anyone was forced to use the tool.