CMU Dining Services Launches New Nutrition Programs for Fall 2026

Carnegie Mellon University Dining Services launched multiple nutrition-focused programs for the Fall Term 2026, led by Program Director of Nutrition Jessica Rea, aiming to make campus dining more inclusive and accessible. The initiatives include the allergen-conscious Purple Pantry, a pilot food allergy support group with CaPS, and a four-part educational series titled Fuel that Fits.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Dietary Inclusivity: The Purple Pantry supplies manufacturer-certified gluten-free items alongside Kosher and Halal-friendly foods for students managing specific health and dietary restrictions.

The Purple Pantry supplies manufacturer-certified gluten-free items alongside Kosher and Halal-friendly foods for students managing specific health and dietary restrictions. Psychological and Physiological Integration: Collaborating with Counseling and Psychological Services (CaPS) addresses the challenges students face on campus regarding their nutritional needs.

Collaborating with Counseling and Psychological Services (CaPS) addresses the challenges students face on campus regarding their nutritional needs. Behavioral Nutrition Education: The Fuel that Fits series uses the slogan, “no rigid rules, just realistic tools that fit your body, schedule, and goals,” to teach practical shopping, cooking, and mindful eating skills.

Purple Pantry Expansion at Residence on Fifth

The Purple Pantry operates as a specialized segment of the broader CMU Pantry, located at the far left entrance on the ground level of Residence on Fifth. Designed specifically to accommodate students with special dietary needs, the need-blind pantry stocks manufacturer-certified gluten-free foods, as well as Kosher and Halal-friendly products distributed on an as-needed basis. Funded in part by the PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant, the initiative represents a direct collaboration between CMU Dining Services and the CMU Pantry. Future updates to the pantry inventory are slated to include Nourish-prepared meals. Students can access the facility via scheduled appointments or through designated walk-in hours, with administrative inquiries directed to [email protected] or [email protected].

Finding Your Place Food Allergy Support Group Pilot

Addressing the intersections of dietary management and psychological well-being, CMU Dining Services partnered with Counseling and Psychological Services (CaPS) to host the Finding Your Place food allergy support group. The initial event was held on September 10th at the Highmark Center for Health, Wellness and Athletics. The pilot program brought together students dealing with nutritional restrictions to discuss campus challenges, share coping mechanisms, and consult directly with a Registered Dietitian and a Licensed Therapist.

Fuel that Fits Four-Part Wellness and Nutrition Series

Complementing physical access to food, the Fuel that Fits program delivers a four-part non-credit educational series focusing on nutrition paired with mindfulness. Operating under the slogan, “no rigid rules, just realistic tools that fit your body, schedule, and goals,” the curriculum guides students toward becoming confident and competent consumers. Part one, titled Food Planning & Shopping, occurred on September 23, 2026, featuring a guided tour of Scotty’s Market where students learned to interpret grocery product claims, read Nutrition Facts Labels, and curate shopping carts tailored to individual nutritional requirements. Part two, focusing on Food Preparation, is scheduled for October 28th, teaching culinary basics and leftover reimagining alongside a Chef and Registered Dietitian. Subsequent sessions include Building a Balanced Diet on November 18th and Mindful Eating on December 2nd, with registration managed through Tartan Connect.

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