Lady Gaga Apologizes After Haus Labs Bronzer Shade Backlash

Lady Gaga has issued a public apology following heavy online backlash over the limited shade range of the Haus Labs Sun Dipped Bronzing Veil. Initially slated for a July release, the cosmetic brand paused the product’s launch after beauty creator Golloria George criticized the lineup for excluding darker skin tones.

The Bottom Line The Catalyst: Creator Golloria George posted an Instagram video on May 29 critiquing the bronzer’s three darkest shades.

Creator Golloria George posted an Instagram video on May 29 critiquing the bronzer’s three darkest shades. The Corporate Shift: Haus Labs halted the product launch, expanded the range from six to 11 shades, and apologized for mishandling initial feedback.

Haus Labs halted the product launch, expanded the range from six to 11 shades, and apologized for mishandling initial feedback. The Community Response: Industry figures and followers praised the brand’s accountability, while George contextualized the critique within a broader fight against colorism.

Inside the Haus Labs Bronzer Backlash and Launch Pause

The controversy began when beauty influencer Golloria George received the Sun Dipped Bronzing Veil ahead of its planned July release. After testing the three darkest options in the line, she took to social media to voice her disappointment. George applied the shades and stated, “I don’t know what or who you guys switched up in that lab, but switch it back. Thank you.” In her post’s caption, she emphasized that “no one is bigger than the program. not me, NOT haus labs, NOT any brand. do better.”

Rather than pushing forward with the original inventory, Haus Labs made the decision to halt the rollout entirely. According to the brand’s statement shared on October 1, management admitted that choosing to move forward with only six shades was a misstep. Furthermore, the company acknowledged that it had previously pressured George to remove her critique by citing an active product embargo. The brand’s statement conceded that this approach was “unkind and not at all how a creator, or any customer’s voice, should ever be treated.”

How Lady Gaga and Haus Labs Addressed the Criticism

Following the internal review, Lady Gaga’s beauty venture committed to expanding the Sun Dipped Bronzing Veil collection from six options to a total of 11 inclusive shades. Gaga herself issued a direct apology to George and the wider community, taking full accountability for the initial oversight and the mishandling of creator feedback. The company noted that it went back to the laboratory to ensure a truly inclusive range from day one.

Industry observers and peers quickly weighed in on the pivot. Viral beauty educator duo The Lipstick Lesbians (Alexis Androulakis and Dr Christina Basias Androulakis) voiced their support on social media with a concise endorsement. Meanwhile, user Anna commended the move, stating that taking accountability builds respect rather than losing it. Content creator Ciera Nikole also praised the brand, thanking Lady Gaga for taking the critique “on the chin” and prioritizing industry inclusion.

Golloria George on the Broader Legacy of Colorism

Addressing the apology on her Instagram Story, Golloria George clarified that her platform is not used merely to make noise. She wrote that her critiques target a much larger systemic issue, explaining that colorism has long shaped who the world sees as beautiful and whose absence goes unnoticed. “That is the legacy of colorism i am trying to interrupt, a world so accustomed to our exclusion that it learned to see our absence as normal,” she shared, adding that she intends to keep pushing industry standards forward for dark-skinned consumers.

Photo: aol.com

Haus Labs Sun Dipped Bronzing Veil Revision Overview Metric Initial Plan Revised Launch Shade Count 6 shades 11 inclusive shades Launch Status Paused following May critique Scheduled to launch soon Key Catalyst Creator Golloria George’s social media review