How to Combine a Bali Holiday With the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP in Lombok

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia Brings Global Motorsport Back to Lombok

The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia returns to the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok from October 9 to 11, 2026, offering tourists currently holidaying in Bali a straightforward route to one of Southeast Asia’s major motorsport events. Spanning three days on the southern coast of West Nusa Tenggara, the official calendar features practice sessions on Friday, qualifying and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday, and the main 27-lap Grand Prix on Sunday over a 4.3-kilometer circuit.

Accommodation Demand Surges Across Lombok and Bali Boosts Occupancy

Ahead of the race weekend, hotel room occupancy in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (KEK) has already reached approximately 86 percent according to the Mandalika Hotel Association (MHA), with further increases anticipated three to four days before the race. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) Bali recorded an average room occupancy rate of 68 percent, with Sanur exceeding 80 percent by mid-September. Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, also known as Cok Ace, noted that the MotoGP event continues to act as a significant tourism booster, with teams, crews, and spectators frequently extending their stays in Bali by two to three days after the competition concludes.

Travel Logistics and Circuit Entry Requirements for Visitors

Tourists traveling from Bali to Lombok can fly from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport to Lombok International Airport in Praya, or choose sea routes via public ferries from Padangbai to Lembar and fast boats departing from Serangan and Padangbai.

Photo: The Bali Sun

Weather Preparation and On-Winds Transport Planning

Event guidance advises attendees to pack sun protection alongside umbrellas, rain jackets, and insect repellent to cope with changing tropical conditions at the coastal circuit. Authorities recommend that travelers avoid tight connection schedules back to Bali immediately following Sunday’s main race due to expected traffic congestion around Mandalika and high demand for onward transport, while the West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Government maintains year-round fast boat services between Sanur and Mandalika to accommodate cross-provincial visitors.