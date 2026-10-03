Chinese Youth Embrace Practical Consumption and Minimalism Amid Economic Uncertainty

In response to a challenging macroeconomic environment and high youth unemployment, China’s millennial and Generation Z consumers are increasingly embracing “simply living” (chun guo ri zi), pivoting away from competitive consumption toward pragmatic lifestyles characterized by minimalist wardrobes, rental services, and practical gifting.

The Bottom Line

Consumer Shift: Young Chinese consumers are prioritizing internal peace and practical utility over brand displays and social signaling, mirroring previous trends like “tangping” (lying flat) and “bairan” (letting it rot). As the Jinan Daily reported on September 30, this phenomenon is the result of a shift in the mindset of the MZ generation (millennials + Generation Z) to find inner peace rather than a life to show off to others.

Shifting Sentiment Amid Economic Uncertainty

Rather than chasing promotions, corporate success, or homeownership amid high youth unemployment and broader economic friction, young adults are channeling their energy into immediate, tangible comforts.

This pragmatic philosophy directly influences everyday purchasing decisions. Current social media trends across platforms like Xiaohongshu highlight an embrace of minimalism. From organizing capsule wardrobes to cooking meals at home rather than ordering delivery, consumers are actively reducing overhead expenses to fund experiences like travel and self-education.

Redefining Gift-Giving and Wardrobe Management

The pragmatic turn is most visible in gifting patterns.

Category Traditional Approach Current Trend Gifting Cut flowers, ceremonial goods Laundry detergent, mobile phone recharge credits, staple groceries Wardrobe Frequent purchases of seasonal, brand-name apparel Capsule wardrobes, one-in-one-out replacement rules Dining App-based food delivery Home cooking

Instead of receiving ornamental bouquets, urban professionals and students frequently share images of bulk laundry detergent, household paper supplies, and utility vouchers on social media. One office worker noted satisfaction with receiving a year’s supply of cleaning products, toilet paper, a hair dryer, and facial cleanser, while another noted that cat food was more practical than flowers.

Concurrently, the “emptying the closet” movement is gathering momentum. Consumers are choosing to maintain smaller wardrobes, discarding or trading garments through secondhand channels rather than buying new collections. By cutting back on apparel spending, participants are redirecting disposable capital into experiential investments, reducing financial anxiety and scaling back unnecessary overhead. Hui, a resident of Fujian in her 40s, noted, As I bought fewer clothes, the tiring process of choosing clothes was reduced, making my life much more comfortable, adding that she is investing the money I used to spend on clothes in travel, study, and purchasing books.

Macroeconomic Realities and Market Adjustments

The rise of rational consumption reflects broader shifts across consumer goods sectors. As younger demographics scale back discretionary spending, retail brands are observing a shift toward utility, second-hand trade, and rental services.