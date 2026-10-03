Mao Zedong and Lin Biao’s Strategic Telelegrams Shaped the Liaoshen Campaign

Strategic Planning and the Liaoshen Campaign Blueprint

On October 1, marking the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, historical evaluations highlight the foundational military decisions made in 1948. Party leadership under Mao Zedong and Northeast military commander Lin Biao shaped the opening decisive engagement of the Liberation War—the Liaoshen Campaign—through intensive strategic communication.

The Bottom Line The Anniversary Anchor: The seventy-seventh anniversary of the PRC’s founding brings renewed focus to the 1948 strategic directives that secured Northeast China.

The seventy-seventh anniversary of the PRC’s founding brings renewed focus to the 1948 strategic directives that secured Northeast China. The Strategic Debate: Mao Zedong and Lin Biao engaged in an extended exchange of telegrams to determine whether to strike Changchun first or seal the southern escape route at Jinzhou.

Mao Zedong and Lin Biao engaged in an extended exchange of telegrams to determine whether to strike Changchun first or seal the southern escape route at Jinzhou. The Operational Outcome: By executing the “shutting the door to beat the dog” strategy, the People’s Liberation Army concentrated over one million troops to isolate and neutralize enemy forces locally.

Closing the Southern Gate at Jinzhou

In early 1948, the strategic situation in the Northeast placed the People’s Liberation Army in a position of numerical and positional advantage. With over one million troops opposing roughly 550,000 enemy soldiers, the primary operational challenge involved preventing enemy forces from retreating southward to join forces with other regional units. On February 7, 1948, Mao Zedong cabled Lin Biao to outline the necessity of controlling the corridor spanning Fuxin, Yixian, Xingcheng, Suizhong, Yutian, Changli, and Luanzhou. Securing this line meant blocking the southern exit from the Northeast, trapping enemy forces for localized elimination.

Force Component PLA Strength Enemy Strength Key Objective Northeast Theater (1948) 1,000,000+ 550,000 Isolate Changchun, Shenyang, and Jinzhou Strategic Focus Concentrated Advantage Isolated Pockets Seal Southern Exit at Jinzhou

Long-Term Coordination Across Regional Fronts

The strategic dialogue between Mao Zedong and the Northeast field command continued through subsequent telegram exchanges as commanders weighed logistical hurdles against macro-level objectives. When Lin Biao highlighted the difficulties of immediate southern operations, Mao Zedong emphasized the importance of looking several steps ahead in a campaign rather than focusing solely on immediate local obstacles. The resulting coordination incorporated supporting movements by North China forces to pin down enemy units and prevent regional reinforcements, establishing the coordinated framework that brought about the successful conclusion of the Liaoshen Campaign.