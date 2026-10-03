Stylist Flores Details Belmont Cameli Curly Hair Routine

Details emerged regarding Belmont Cameli’s curly look, which relies on specific hairstyling techniques and product ordering outlined by stylist Flores. Speaking to British GQ, Flores detailed the exact steps required to achieve and manage the actor’s adaptable curls.

The Bottom Line on the Look Product Layering: Stylist Flores applies Tresemmé Bouncy Curls Defining Mousse to damp hair for hydration and grit, followed by a leave-in refresher for moisture.

Stylist Flores applies Tresemmé Bouncy Curls Defining Mousse to damp hair for hydration and grit, followed by a leave-in refresher for moisture. The Cut is Key: Managing the curls requires layers, built-in texture, and reduced weight at the nape to prevent heavy shrinkage.

Managing the curls requires layers, built-in texture, and reduced weight at the nape to prevent heavy shrinkage. Hands-Off Drying: Diffusing the hair and avoiding physical touch during the drying process prevents frizz and locks in individual curls.

Product Layering and Styling Technique for Damp Hair

Achieving Belmont Cameli’s look starts before any heat touches the hair. According to reporting from British GQ, stylist Flores begins the process by working Tresemmé Bouncy Curls Defining Mousse into damp, fresh hair. Clean hair often lacks the necessary grip for styling, making this initial product application essential for building texture. “Super clean hair sometimes doesn’t behave as much,” Flores explains, noting that she needs added hydration and grit.

Following the initial mousse application, Flores uses the Tresemmé Bouncy Curls Leave-in Refresher. This step is designed to add moisture back into the strands and revive the curl pattern. Afterwards, another layer of the defining mousse is applied. This secondary layer provides volume, minimizes frizz, and locks the curls into place.

Diffusing and Shaping Adaptable Curls

Once the products are layered onto damp hair, the drying process requires specific tools to maintain definition. Flores uses a diffuser—a blow dryer with a circular extension specifically for curly hair—until the strands are completely dry. After the hair dries, Flores applies a bit more of that defining cream to individually shape some curls.

Photo: ifitnessmag.com

Flores describes Cameli’s hair texture as ‘adaptable.’ Depending on the desired finish, the stylist can manipulate the curls to appear more coily, or relax them into a looser wave. Maintaining this versatility depends heavily on avoiding physical interference while the hair dries. “Put the correct products in order and on damp hair, and really don’t touch it as it dries, as that’s going to cause frizz,” Flores states. “Let it live the way you want to.”

Haircut Foundations and Weight Management

Product application alone cannot control a natural curl pattern without the proper foundation. Flores emphasizes that investing in a good haircut is the key to making curly hair work with you, rather than against you. A lot of the curls sit right at the nape, requiring strategic layering.

To prevent the hair from becoming unruly, a stylist must build texture into the cut while removing excess weight, allowing the curls to be a little bit more airy. Because curly hair shrinks when it dries, cutting the hair while wet requires careful consideration. Flores advises that stylists must leave enough length during wet cuts to account for this shrinkage, ensuring the final result remains easier to manage outside of the barber.