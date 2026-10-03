Grand Theft Auto 6 receives ESRB Mature rating and AU store flags

Grand Theft Auto 6 has received official store listings confirming an M for Mature rating by the ESRB in the US and PEGI 18 in the UK, alongside explicit mentions of sex scenes on PlayStation Store pages in Australia and New Zealand as the November 19 release date approaches.

Rockstar Games has expanded its promotional push for the title, placing advertisements on Miami’s Kaseya Center, launching ads in New York, dispatching promotional boxes to influencers, and opening pre-orders for a $400 collector’s set. Store pages worldwide are now displaying finalized content descriptors and parental advisory markers.

Regional Content Descriptors and the Australian Store Warnings

The US ESRB rating covers seven distinct content descriptors: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Mature Humor, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, and Use of Drugs and Alcohol. Both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store in the US display the Mature 17+ badge alongside these exact warnings, matching the labels featured on Rockstar’s official website.

International storefronts have introduced additional granular variations. The UK listing via PEGI 18 flags drugs, sexual content, extreme violence, nudity, and in-game purchases. Meanwhile, store pages in Saudi Arabia display a GMEDIA 21 badge, and the United Arab Emirates shows an MRO 21 badge. In Australia and New Zealand, the PlayStation Store listings specifically name sex scenes among the rated content. The Australian store lists an R18+ classification citing drug use, high-impact violence, and sex scenes, while New Zealand shows R18, citing drug use, graphic violence, nudity, offensive language, and sex scenes.

Fans examining the Australian PlayStation Store listing noted that Grand Theft Auto V’s short rating description on the same platform mentions only “sex,” whereas the new GTA 6 listing spells out “sex scenes.” VICE cautioned that the older game was rated back in 2013, meaning the stylistic difference could simply reflect modern phrasing conventions by ratings boards rather than a definitive change in content depth. Furthermore, the ESRB record for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Grand Theft Auto V lists the exact same seven descriptors, with its long-form summary already describing sexual activity and nudity.

Trailers released by Rockstar have previously highlighted intimate moments between protagonists Jason and Lucia. However, the rating summaries do not specify which characters, free-roam activities, or narrative moments triggered the explicit sex scene warnings.

The History of Adult Ratings and Unresolved In-Game Purchase Labels

Content ratings have a history with the franchise. In the mid-2000s, the ESRB re-rated Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Adults Only (AO) after modders restored a cut sex minigame from the game files, triggering a brief retail recall.

Beyond content warnings, current store listings carry an “in-game purchases” notice. This label stands out because Rockstar stated earlier in the summer that the game features “no monetizations.” Rockstar has not issued an explanation clarifying the discrepancy. The ESRB applies the in-game purchase tag broadly to various paid extras, meaning it does not strictly point to microtransactions. The game does offer a paid upgrade path from the standard edition to the Ultimate Edition, which bundles cosmetics, stores, and missions. Rockstar has not released details regarding an online multiplayer mode, and one is not expected to launch alongside the game.

Pre-Launch Steps for Buyers and Parents

With physical and digital marketing ramping up—including a prior Australian PlayStation advertisement showing an X18+ rating before settling on the official R18+ store classification—buyers and parents have specific tools available to verify content before November 19:

Leaked Boxart of Grand Theft Auto: Youtube Wars (with ESRB Rating)

Read the rating descriptors on the PlayStation Store or ESRB listing for the local region, keeping in mind that exact wording varies between international markets.

Check the ESRB website for the detailed rating summary once it goes live, as those summaries typically reference specific gameplay content and scene contexts.

Set up console parental controls to restrict age ratings and manage purchase permissions on accounts accessed by younger players.

The ESRB has not yet announced when its comprehensive, longer-form rating summary for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be published.