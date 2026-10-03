New Music Friday: Quavo, Bruno Mars, and Victoria Monét Lead Releases

On Friday, music platforms filled with new releases from favorite hip-hop, R&B, and other artists, with picks highlighted in VIBE’s weekly roundup. Listeners navigating the weekend’s festivities gained access to tracks and albums spanning multiple genres, including reggae, dancehall, jazz, and afrobeats.

Quavo and Victoria Monét Lead the Major Label Releases

Quality Control Music rolled out Quavo’s newest project, titled QRÖMELIFE, showcasing his output under his exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Simultaneously, Victoria Monét delivered her latest vocal showcase with the single “Frequency Of Love.”

Lalah Hathaway added to the day’s heavy hitters with the release of MADE IN CHICAGO, arriving via Hathaway Entertainment under exclusive license to The SRG/ILS Group. Bruno Mars also captured audience attention with the arrival of his new single “Dance With Me,” joining a crowded release calendar that features Yung Miami splitting her output between the tracks “2008” and “F You” through Uptown Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Diverse Genre Expansion Across Independent and Major Labels

The weekly rotation extends far beyond traditional mainstream hip-hop, incorporating jazz textures, afrobeats rhythms, and underground rap editions. Meshell Ndegeocello released the project Synonym via UMG Recordings, while Elena Pinderhughes contributed the single “Ring Ring.” International collaborations also anchor the schedule, featuring Mr. Eazi teaming up with MOLIY for the track “Comfort,” released through emPawa Africa Music Services Limited.

Ghostface Killah released the track “50 years of Hiphop” via ProducerPLug Records LLC, alongside Dave East on the luxury edition of Price of Pain. Meanwhile, Durand Bernarr linked up with Big Sean for the collaborative single “Waiting,” and 2Rare recruited Amerie for “Buss Down (1 Thing)” via Epic Records.

Upcoming Rotation and Regional Playlists

Regional sounds find representation from artists such as NoCap with Heaven on Mars via Atlantic Records, OMB Peezy with “What She Wants,” and Armani Caesar dropping “The Liz Symphony” through Griselda Records. Afrobeats maintains a strong footprint on the calendar as Kizz Daniel delivers “Owo Oluwa” via FlyBoy INC and EMPIRE, alongside BNXN’s project Still In Charge.

With additional drops from artists including Russ, Wale, Toosii, and Method Man appearing across streaming services, fans face an extensive soundtrack for the weekend.